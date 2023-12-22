Firies prop up house after car runs into property

ACT Fire and Rescue have had to use props to maintain the structure of a house in Latham after a car crashed into the property, an ESA spokesperson said.
ACT Fire and Rescue as well as the ambulance service were called to the scene on Macrossan Crescent about 1.20pm on Friday.
An ESA spokesperson said the car came down a driveway and crashed into the house.
The spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident but the house has suffered extensive damage.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.