Full contract disclosure is needed on pool management deal

Given ongoing investigations into several problematical ACT government contracts and tender processes the public deserves more than the usual ACT government weasel words and limited insights about the underperforming service delivery occurring at public pools under the major five-year management contract announced in September ("Cloud over future of pools", December 22).
Earlier this year the relevant minister, Yvette Berry, and associated government entities were keen to imply that the annual budget for public pool management, operations and maintenance was more a pesky financial imposition than an item of necessary public benefit expenditure in what is a large landlocked city experiencing growing climate change and other urban heating impacts. No doubt some handy "efficiencies" were obtained for government administration by having one interstate-based operator responsible for five pools.
Since the escalating costs of this arrangement's resulting inefficiencies, unreliability, and inconvenience are being borne by a wide range of pool patrons, the minister should come clean about the contents of what would be a very large and long-term multi-million-dollar pool management contract.
She should make public the contract's detailed KPIs and their timeframes for each pool, and the government's honest review and assessment of these to date. The sports and recreation minister should also share what she has directed must be done, when by, and perhaps with additional assistance, to turn around the performance of this essential public service.
Ms Berry has been responsible for public pools for seven years now and so would know that having outdoor pools limp along until March is unacceptable.
Sue Dyer (Letters, December 22) thinks Mein Kampf would be easy reading for Trump. That makes me wonder if she has ever done so herself. I once did start it - while studying German history - and got through less than a dozen pages. It was the most turgid piece of prose I ever attempted to read, and it certainly is not an easy read for anyone with even half a brain.
Maybe Readers Digest did a version ?
Niki Hutley ("How economy can grow on renewables", December 22) seems to have some strange notions. For instance she thinks we are rich in renewables and the resources to build them. She hasn't heard that our renewables are built in China.
Her claim that Eraring power plant's imminent closure is in any way ameliorated by the big battery displays a deep ignorance of the topic.
Batteries store energy. You must have something to charge them. That battery, costing around $2.4 billion, when completed, will store less than one hour's production which at maximum rate can be discharged over four hours. Considering Eraring provides a quarter of NSW's electricity I believe there is going to be a great shortfall in supply.
Storage is dreadfully expensive. The cost of Snowy 2.0 is up to about $12 billion and rising (not including transmission infrastructure).
Stewart Bath (Letters, December 22) floats the fantasy of the Bradfield Scheme, which in the 1930s conjured the vision of diverting rivers to green the inland.
Coincidentally, I'm reading Michael Cathcart's The Water Dreamers (2009) revealing the repeated folly of those unable to accept the realities of living in the driest continent.
Ironically and disgracefully, my copy was de-accessioned by the Palerang Council library. Wouldn't you have thought that the people of our region would need Cathcart's insights as they face climate change, flood and drought?
Mr Bath needs to take a (short) cold shower. He can borrow my copy.
Three topics intersect in Pope's cartoon of December 22.
The navy can't deploy overseas - Australia's latest great shame as a "bludger" in international trade security, the massive floods ravaging north Queensland and the ADF being put to its best use, flood relief.
Thousands of ADF personnel and associated equipment mostly sit idly in the Townsville region. There is insufficient money for ongoing operational training.
The navy was a massive relief provider during earlier bushfire disasters in south eastern Australia. The army and the navy have the helicopters and personnel to attend to inland needs.
Terrorism must be anticipated in Australia. There are a few thousand ADF personnel in Canberra region doing a great imitation of APS clerks.
An ADF ready reaction counter terrorism unit must be raised in the region. It is too risky to leave it to the undermanned AFP.
Congratulations and thanks to the ADF for its current flood relief work.
David Tuffley ("AI driving rafts of pro-China propaganda across YouTube", December 21) says: "A recent investigation from the ASPI has revealed an extensive network of YouTube channels promoting pro-Chinese and anti-US public opinion in the English-speaking world".
Sorry David. As soon as you cite the ASPI without providing details of its foreign and arms manufacturer funding you have lost me and I need read no further.
Bradley Perrett's weekly rant has the same effect.
Crispin Hull asks how has immigration skyrocketed out of control ("Misleading slogan is a 22-year con trick that voters have sucked up", December 19).
Treasurer Chalmers's answer is that the government does not control the total number of arrivals. Well, it should. This immigration-fuelled population explosion is wreaking havoc on city living, housing affordability, nature conservation, carbon abatement and much much more.
The government did revise its policy recently but, as Hull points out, this will not bring the number anything near what was normal before the Howard years. And because it will perpetuate a forever-expanding population, it is not sustainable.
The major political parties avoided discussion about immigration during the last election. In my view they were deceitful. So, let's ensure that before the next election there is serious debate about this matter. It is pivotal to the Australia we wish to leave to our grandchildren.
Mike Flannagan (Letters, December 11) is right to ask if the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine is even possible.
There are half a million Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank with their own roads and water supplies controlled by Israel.
A real two-state solution would mean the Palestinians should have their own army, border controls and control of resources, and should not be confined in "Bantustans" as they are now.
Any realistic appraisal of the situation would recognise that such a state is not going to be possible alongside Israel.
I am sure that virtually all writers on the dire situation in Gaza want peace in the region for Palestinians and Israelis. Our government points to a two-state solution as the means to achieve that peace.
But as Jewish author Anthony Lowenstein and the late Palestinian American Edward Said agree, a state where "citizenship therefore entitles an Israeli Jew and a Palestinian Arab to the same privileges and resources", that is, a secular democratic state with equal rights for all, is the best hope for long term peace for Palestinians and Israelis.
Of course, neither Hamas, the Palestinian Authority nor the Israeli government would support that option at the moment, and pressure on Israel and the Palestinian Authority and a UN presence would probably be necessary to implement it.
I said (Letters, December 15) that the ACT government provides no subsidy to cycling, but subsidises public transport operating costs by $10 per trip.
Marguerite Castello (Letters, December 19) correctly points out that I did not include indirect subsidies.
The government builds and maintains "cycle paths". That is an indirect subsidy of about 20 cents per walking or cycling trip.
The government buys new buses and builds new public transport projects. That is an indirect subsidy of about $30 per public transport trip.
All I want for Christmas is peace on earth and goodwill to all. Not much chance of that though.
I'm going to be disappointed - again.
Our priorities are badly skewed when online bids for the unique "NSW 1" number plate have apparently already passed the $10 million mark. Millions of people are starving around the world and poverty is rife. Maybe it's time for an urgent rethink of what really matters.
What the ACT Auditor-General identified might be attributed to market superiority in decision making, an over dependence on outsourcing, incompetent bureaucracy and just plain negligence. ("Failure at all levels", December 16).
Qantas is fighting back against any suggestion of compensation to customers for delayed or cancelled flights, saying it would raise fares. I am amazed that Qantas would make such a clear statement that it makes money from delaying and cancelling flights.
It has been suggested someone should "tap" the Chief Minister on the shoulder, indicating it is time to finish up. This would not work as he is firmly screwed into position and is of the "self-tapping" variety.
The Zionists and their supporters should stop running the line that Palestinians and those protesting are advocating "wiping Israel off the map". It is Gaza that has been reduced to rubble. Millions have no shelter, water, food or sanitation. It's a humanitarian crisis which is totally unacceptable.
The BoM's inability to forecast North Queensland weather a day ahead brings to mind the old joke that it is a "not for prophet" organisation. Despite such obvious limitations it thinks it can forecast climate change decades ahead and the government believes it.
Harry Davis, I immediately googled the phrase "seven nuclear-armed nations, not counting North Korea", ("Dicey history of 'deterrents'", Letters, December 20). Mr Google says there eight nuclear-armed nations, not counting North Korea. You forgot the Zionists, and their bombs.
Richard Manderson (Letters, December 21) asks what strategic benefit accrues to Israel if it cuts off food, medicine and water to Gaza. I imagine it is intended to both deter and prevent a repeat of the attack that killed 1200 people. It's called war. On occasion it can be useful.
I was watching television when a choir came on. It was called "the Australian girls choir". In this day and age I am surprised the politically correct mob have not jumped all over that. Or do they have another agenda?
I must be getting old. In one of the photos in Flashback Friday (December 22, p53), I knew immediately it was Phillip Lynch, not "Patrick" Lynch, as stated in the caption.
