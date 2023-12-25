The Canberra Times
Full contract disclosure is needed on pool management deal

By Letters to the Editor
December 26 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT government's management of Canberra's swimming pools leaves a lot to be desired. Picture by Karleen Minney
Given ongoing investigations into several problematical ACT government contracts and tender processes the public deserves more than the usual ACT government weasel words and limited insights about the underperforming service delivery occurring at public pools under the major five-year management contract announced in September ("Cloud over future of pools", December 22).

