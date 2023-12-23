The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

A time to reflect on luck and misfortune

By The Canberra Times
December 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas is often described as a time to be thankful, and there is much to be grateful for here in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.