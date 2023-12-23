A time to reflect on luck and misfortune

Christmas is often described as a time to be thankful, and there is much to be grateful for here in Canberra.
The much-vaunted "shutdown" in public service-speak is a blessing to the many of us who quite like the city in its peaceful holiday state.
It's been a difficult year, in many respects, and a bit of enforced quiet can be something of a godsend. Many of us are off the clock, which means drives to the coast, afternoons at the pool (if the city's outdoor pools can get their affairs in order), or taking in the shows at the gallery and the museum.
The season hasn't quite been marred by COVID this year, even though the virus has remained stubbornly present for some.
And the weather, while not exactly the peak summer that we often associate with the Christmas holidays, will not involve the promised heatwaves and hot winds - not yet, at least.
And yet, in many parts of the world, unending horror has become the norm.
The intense conflict in the Middle East, the seemingly unending war in Ukraine, the resurgence of fighting in Sudan - as life slows down for a spell here in our beautiful city, it's hard to imagine what life is like in these places.
And yet, we must try.
Over at the Canberra Theatre, the cast of the popular Brisbane production of A Christmas Carol will be preparing to take their final bow before heading back up north to spend time with their own families.
The story they have been retelling all week, Charles Dickens' timeless moral fable, is as familiar as the story of Jesus himself, with a suitably uplifting ending, reminding us to live good lives.
The theatre company regularly collects for charity, and each year a new set of needs for which to collect arises.
But as we mark, in various ways, the birth of Jesus, Bethlehem, the place traditionally referred to as His birthplace is enduring a shutdown of a very different kind.
Many have cancelled Christmas celebrations, and at least one church has created a nativity scene that reflects the reality of children now living and being born in Gaza, a place of rubble and destruction.
It's a shocking statement, but one we must pay attention to, even as we celebrate our own traditional holidays in this place of peace and plenty.
