Odd-couple comedy a riotous trip with not too much emotional baggage

The differences between Blandine and Magalie are hard to bridge, until the pair pay a visit to another old friend of Magalie's, Bijou (Kristin Scott Thomas), who lives the blissfully natural life every day of the year. Having the dubious privilege of being born in an English castle, Bijou has left all of that behind to live on a remote Greek island with her loving Greek partner, getting as far away from her aristocratic connections as she can. Seeing her get high or tenderising octopus during the prep for lunch presents a welcome, earthy version of the frosty persona usually channelled by the excellent Scott Thomas.