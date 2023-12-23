Why the Caps cancelled Christmas training after ending two-year drought

Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal has challenged her players to carry a winning feeling into the most hectic month of their season after proving they have what it takes to be WNBL winners.
The Capitals have been granted four days off over Christmas before reconvening in Perth for their next clash against the Lynx on Wednesday night.
Veal had initially scheduled a session for Christmas Day when planning the season, but cancelled training to allow players to return home after back to back wins for the first time in two years.
The club has won just four of its past 31 games, but Veal is confident brighter days are ahead after toppling the Adelaide Lightning on Thursday night and the highly-fancied Melbourne Boomers last week.
The problem is they're about to run into a wall of games, which includes a stretch of four games in 13 days in January.
"The thing is we've been moving in this direction for the entire season," Veal said.
"We've had four games we arguably should have won, but looking back defensive lapses cost us. The really cool thing is how adaptable and pliable this group is given the adversity we've had.
"I was a bit worried at the start of this week because it has been a slog. We've been working as hard as anyone else but we haven't been getting the results.
"We've only got 10 players training and on any given day we're asking our assistant coaches to come and train, or trying to source other players to have extra bodies. It does take its toll, so to have a break now is important.
"We've got a massive period coming up and we need to keep this momentum going."
The Capitals proved they can overcome adversity when a power outage forced them into a late venue change for their last home game against Adelaide.
The WNBL clash had to be moved from the National Convention Centre to Radford College, where 1500 people watched the Capitals notch their second win of the season.
The 86-73 win was inspired by captain Jade Melbourne, who scored 31 points and had seven assists as she stamps herself as one of the competition's best players.
Alex Sharp helped carry the load, scoring 18 points of her own and grabbing 13 rebounds, which is huge when you factor in the absence of centre Alex Bunton.
Veal is hopeful of getting Bunton and others back from injury, but concedes it's unlikely in the short term as the Capitals prepare to play in Perth, Melbourne, Canberra, Bendigo and Sydney over a 24-day stretch.
The most hectic period of that will be games against the Southside Flyers, Lynx and Bendigo Spirit over a eight-day period.
"That's why the rest is important now. I was on autopilot when I initially did the schedule. When I saw it meant we were training on Christmas Day, we decided to have that break to allow them to recover," Veal said.
"The break will be worth its weight in gold."
