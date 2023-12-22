Canberra, prepare for a wet and stormy Christmas

Christmas is expected to be a wet and possibly stormy affair in Canberra after the Bureau of Meteorology updated its forecast for the festive period.
The bureau said there there is a 90 per cent chance of showers and possibly even a thunderstorm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 23 on Christmas Eve and 24 on Christmas Day.
Meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said Canberrans can expect a "mixed bag" of weather on the day.
"What we're seeing through the Christmas period is fairly humid air mass," she said.
"At the moment it looks like Sunday, Monday will be the wettest day, so Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
"On Christmas Day itself, we'll probably see fairly cloudy conditions during the morning and then that risk of showers and storms really increases through the afternoon and into the evening."
Thunderstorms have also been forecast for Saturday.
Ms Woodhouse said there was chance of thunderstorms coming in across the next three days with a risk of thunderstorms becoming severe.
"It's an unfortunate period because it is quite a few days of stormy weather right across the region," she said.
"It's one that you just have to keep monitoring the forecast and making your preparations around the home as you would whenever you see thunderstorms are forecast."
ACTSES recommends several simple steps to get homes storm-ready, including trimming trees and cleaning gutters.
The weather is expected to clear up after Boxing Day, with a slight chance of showers forecast for Wednesday and a mostly sunny day with top of 30 on Thursday.
