'Safer and easier': Cotter bridge reopens two years after flood

The Cotter Avenue footbridge has been repaired and reopened to the public, more than two years after it was severely damaged by flooding.
The ACT Parks and Conservation Services said repairing the bridge "has been a huge job".
"The damaged bridge was dissembled in the water, then craned out in two large parts," it stated on Facebook.
"Once repaired, the two parts were craned back into place, and the timber planks added."
The footbridge was closed in March of 2021 after floods swept through the area and damaged the structure, an ACT government spokesperson said.
"Due to procurement, design components and availability of contractors, the repairs finished in December," the spokesperson said in a statement to The Canberra Times.
The bridge reopened to the public on December 15.
It is second time the footbridge has suffered flood damage.
An ACT government spokesperson said the new repairs have incorporated a design element that will help it withstand damage from floodwater in the future.
"The new bridge design incorporates elements to protect the bridge from flood damage, including breakaway rails that will detach in the event of debris buildup to protect the integrity of the bridge," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The government said the new bridge made it "safer and easier" for visitors to cross the Cotter River from the car park and access the Cotter Dam Discovery Trail.
On Thursday afternoon, Evatt resident Celia Hourigan was enjoying the newly-repaired bridge with her children, Thomas and Anthony.
"It's just good to be able to stand here and look at the river and look at the fish," she said.
She added that the bridge also made it easier to get around the park with a pram.
