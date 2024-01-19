Which books you should add to your reading list this week

Liam Murphy. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
In Melbourne in 1997, Mark Ward is struggling after the sudden death of his mother. His father, Dylan, had abandoned them when Mark was still a child, and Mark has always believed he died in a car accident shortly afterwards. Clearing out his mother's house,Mark is shocked to discover a collection of letters written to her by Dylan - some of which postdate his supposed death. Dylan's letters become beacons for Mark, who sees in them a final chance to achieve closure, as well as his own redemption. With a burning suspicion that Dylan may still be out there, Mark decides to retrace the journey taken by his estranged father twenty years earlier.
Erika Johansen. Penguin. $32.99.
This novel is a take on the story of the Nutcracker, subject of Tchaikovsky's ballet. Light and dark - this is the destiny placed upon Natasha and Clara, the birthright bestowed on them by their godfather, the mysterious sorcerer Drosselmeyer. Clara, the favourite, grows into beauty and ease, while Natasha is cursed to live in her sister's shadow. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Natasha gets her chance at revenge. For Drosselmeyer has returned and brought with him the Nutcracker, an enchanted present which offers entry to a deceptively beautiful world: the Kingdom of Sweets.
Gillian Cantor. Simon & Schuster. $32.99.
After her second novel, a retelling of Rebecca, fails, Olivia Fitzgerald's her third novel can't find a publisher. Broke and newly single, she jumps at the chance for a high-paying ghostwriting job interviewing Henry "Ash" Asherwood, a recently widowed billionaire recluse, who wants her to write a book about a family secret involving his grandmother and Daphne du Maurier. But when she arrives at his Malibu estate, nothing is what it seems. She keeps catching him in lies and he seems more interested in her than their writing project. And when she discovers a more recent secret, Olivia finds herself caught up in a mystery of her own.
Sophie Beaumont. Ultimo Press. $34.99.
Gabi Picabea and Kate Evans have come from Australia to Sylvie Morel's Paris Cooking School. Both are at a crossroads, and learning to cook the French way in Paris, far away from all their troubles, seems like the perfect escape. Still bruised from a shocking betrayal by her ex-husband, Kate is trying to find peace, while French-Australian artist Gabi is struggling with a crippling creative block. Meanwhile, Sylvie is facing challenges of her own - a mysterious harassment campaign against the school and a reassessment of her relationship with her commitment-shy lover, Claude.
Music journalist Steve Baltin examines 29 modern songs to answer the questions of what transforms a song into an anthem and how these songs became such a part of our culture. Featuring original interviews with musicians like the Beach Boys and Shania Twain, the book showcases such songs about how writing an anthem has changed their lives, those of their fans, and our world.Which Beach Boys song brings Paul McCartney to tears? What makes Light My Fire a rite-of-passage song for teens in every generation, according to Doors guitarist Robby Krieger? These are just some of the questions answered.
Max Bennett. HarperCollins. $42.99.
This book bridges the gap between artificial intelligence and neuroscience by telling the evolutionary story of how the brain came to be. The entirety of the human brain's story can be summarised as the culmination of a series of evolutionary breakthroughs, starting from the very first brains, all the way to the modern human brains. Each breakthrough emerged from new sets of brain modifications, and equipped animals with a new suite of intellectual faculties and also has corollaries to breakthroughs in AI. Where do emotions come from? Research suggests that they may have arisen simply as a solution to navigation in ancient worm brains.
Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter. Simon & Schuster. $59.99.
Songs from the Kitchen Table is a tribute to the power of Archie Roach's voice, and to the love of music he shared with his life partner and musical collaborator, Ruby Hunter. This book contains the lyrics to more than 100 of their songs - Took the Children Away, One Song, and many more - curated by Roach's manager and friend, Jill Shelton. The lyrics are accompanied by stories about their composition, rare photographs, original artwork, and forewords by their long-time friends and musical collaborators, Emma Donovan, Paul Kelly and Jack Latimore, Songs from the Kitchen Table is a celebration of one of Australia's great creative partnerships, and a testament to the ongoing power of plain-spoken truths.
Bill McDonough. Ultimo Press. $36.99.
Founded in 1978, Australian Crawl have sold more than two million records and been awarded some of Australia's highest music accolades, including an induction to the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996. This is the true story of two brothers, Bill and Guy McDonough,and how their lives together lead them to success at the top of the music charts. This is a warts-and-all music memoir about the good times and the bad, and how the trappings of fame ultimately led to Guy's tragic death in 1984. Bill McDonough, the book's author played drums and composed several of the band's hits including Downhearted and Shutdown.
