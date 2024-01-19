Which books you should add to your reading list this week

In Melbourne in 1997, Mark Ward is struggling after the sudden death of his mother. His father, Dylan, had abandoned them when Mark was still a child, and Mark has always believed he died in a car accident shortly afterwards. Clearing out his mother's house,Mark is shocked to discover a collection of letters written to her by Dylan - some of which postdate his supposed death. Dylan's letters become beacons for Mark, who sees in them a final chance to achieve closure, as well as his own redemption. With a burning suspicion that Dylan may still be out there, Mark decides to retrace the journey taken by his estranged father twenty years earlier.