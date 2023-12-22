The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What's on at the coast for your Christmas holidays

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 22 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BELL'S CARNIVAL

A summer holiday tradition - Bell's carnival has been a "must-do" activity for close to 50 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.