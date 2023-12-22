What's on at the coast for your Christmas holidays

A summer holiday tradition - Bell's carnival has been a "must-do" activity for close to 50 years.
The rides and sideshow open at Corrigans Beach Reserve at Batehaven on Tuesday, Boxing Day evening.
It'll be open 7pm to 10pm each night, weather permitting, up to and including Australia Day, January 26.
The free New Year's Eve fireworks are on again too, at 9pm on the beach.
Rides include the Thunderbolt and Crazy Raft, while the ferris wheel provides for a stunning view over the beach. There are also rides for the little ones.
A $50 wristband lets you ride from 7pm to 10pm on most rides, with a couple charged separately. Individual tickets are also available or there is the option to purchase 10 for $70.
The Tilba Market is on Saturday in the big hall at Central Tilba from 8am to 1pm.
There is a variety of stalls selling a range of products including fresh fruit and vegetables, free range eggs, local honey, jams and preserves and baked treats.
More than 140 stalls will be at the Moruya Country Market on Saturday from 8am to 12.30pm at Riverside Park in Moruya.
Everything from clothing to books to bric-a-brac to fresh produce and food trucks.
Enjoy free live music every Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the Broulee Brewhouse on Coronation Drive, Broulee.
Start the celebration of Christmas with carols by candlelight on Sunday, Christmas Eve, at Tilba Tilba, on the corner of Princes Highway and Bemagui Road.
Everyone is welcome to join in this community event from 8pm to 9pm.
The Narooma Brick Show will be on January 13 and 14. There will be 24 tables of LEGO creations in display. Tickets from trybooking.com. The link is here.
