Times Past: December 23, 1979

Christmas - a time for families to reunite. But nowhere more so than in the Downer home of the Pham family.
When communist troops smashed their way into Saigon, the capital of the former Republic of Vietnam, in 1975, the nightmares began for the family of Quang Lan Pham, and a separation which seemed to have no promise of ending.
A republic Foreign Minister official, Mr Pham had left three sons behind in Canberra to complete their education when he had been posted back to Saigon in 1973. None of them knew that it would be years until they saw each other again.
Coming to Australia in search of a better life, Mr and Mrs Pham had to travel on a separate boat to their daughter Anne.
After nightmarish journeys for each travelling party, they arrived in Malaysia before being able to travel onto Sydney.
Anne was able to get a message to her fiance in Sydney who approached the Australian authorities who then brought her to Canberra.
The Canberra Times had documented Anne's journey not long after she arrived and as a result her parent's names were distributed by Australian High Commission officials in Kuala Lumpur to all likely contacts. One of them, a German doctor, came across them in the camps.
"We were contacted within a very few days by the Australian officials and they gave us forms to fill in to come to Australia," Mr Pham said.
Then only a week previous, the family were reunited at Canberra airport and so they got to have their happy Christmas cheer to share all together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.