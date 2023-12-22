The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: December 23, 1979

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 23 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas - a time for families to reunite. But nowhere more so than in the Downer home of the Pham family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.