Year in pictures: February 2023

February was a busy month in the courts. NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell faced court after an alleged brawl on a night out in Civic, only for the charges to be later dropped when a police officer admitted to giving false evidence during the case.
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios also appeared to face charges for pushing his then girlfriend in 2021. He publicly apologised, charges were later dismissed.
ASIO chief Mike Burgess also told Australians a "hive" of foreign spies were looking to steal Australia's most sensitive secrets.
