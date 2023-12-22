Chin Chin with a gin called 'Quiet Please' for all the tennis fans

Award-winning Canberra-based distillery Underground Spirits Australia has partnered with the ACT's premier international tennis event, the Canberra International, to create the new Quiet Please, Summer Gin that celebrates "the beauty and thrill of tennis".
The Canberra International will be held at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham from December 31 to January 6.
The new-release gin will be served across two days of the tournament.
The Underground Spirits Australia pop-up gin garden will be located on the main lawns on Friday, January 5 for the twilight session from 4pm and on Saturday, January 6, finals day, starting at midday.
The Quiet Please, Summer Gin can also be bought online at www.undergroundspirits.com.au
It features notes of strawberries and lemon coupled with rose and the native kurrajong found in the hills around Canberra.
Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy was thrilled with the collaboration with Underground Spirits.
"As we continue to build this tournament as a premier summer event, we are showcasing the best of the capital, the future stars of tennis and the best local produce, food and drinks," he said.
"We're delighted to be collaborating with Underground Spirits as we share a vision for creating memorable experiences, promoting Canberra as a key tourism destination, and importantly, elevating the tournament as a pivotal event in the Australian summer of tennis."
Underground Spirits CEO Claudia Roughly said she believed the new gin "captured the essence of summer".
"Australians cherish sports and outdoor events, so it was important that we created a spirit that enhanced the memorable experience of this world-class tournament," she said.
More than 100 players from across the globe will compete in the tournament, including 11 top-100 players.
They will be competing for a prize pool of $US320,000 (nearly $AU473,000).
Tickets for the Canberra International are now available via Eventbrite from $10 with kids under 12 free.
