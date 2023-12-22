The Canberra Times
Chin Chin with a gin called 'Quiet Please' for all the tennis fans

December 23 2023 - 5:30am
Award-winning Canberra-based distillery Underground Spirits Australia has partnered with the ACT's premier international tennis event, the Canberra International, to create the new Quiet Please, Summer Gin that celebrates "the beauty and thrill of tennis".

