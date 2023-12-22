'As bad as it gets': The umpire intimidation ban that has shocked cricket

Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley has urged players to respect officials following Sydney Sixers allrounder Tom Curran's four-game Big Bash League ban for bizarrely intimidating an umpire.
English import Curran was charged with a level-three offence under clause 2.17 in the code of conduct, announced on Thursday.
The charge stemmed from an incident during the warm-up before the Sixers' clash with the Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on December 11.
In damning footage released on Thursday, Curran was involved in an altercation with an umpire after completing a practice bowling run-up in which he ran onto the pitch.
He was instructed not to enter the pitch, then went to the other end to complete another practice run-up.
Hockley refused to comment on the specifics of the incident but warned players they needed to behave.
"My feeling is that players really need to respect the umpires and the match referees," he said.
"I think that those processes are in place for good reason and my overarching message to everybody, and this is not just at the elite level, but at the community level where many of the umpires and officials give their time as volunteers.
"Respect is fundamental to the spirit of cricket and it's fundamental to the laws of the game.
"Players are role models in society and it's really important they show respect."
The Sixers are appealing the ban.
"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision," Sixers boss Rachael Haynes said in a statement.
"We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field."
Former international and Channel Seven commentator Brad Hodge said: "Right or wrong, you cannot intimidate an umpire like that," said former Australian international Brad Hodge. "That is as bad as it gets in terms of physicality towards an umpire."
BBL broadcaster the Seven Network released footage of the bizarre incident late on Thursday night.
Curran contested the charge and the matter was heard by code of conduct commissioner Adrian Anderson, who found the player guilty of the offence.
Anderson imposed a penalty of four suspension points, resulting in a four-match ban.
Sixers boss Rachael Haynes said the club will "vigorously" appeal against the sanction.
