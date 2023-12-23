The nativity story speaks to the true heart of Christmas

This Christmas many Australians will be feeling either financially strained, displaced due to flooding and fires, or emotionally exhausted in light of the abject suffering we have witnessed overseas.
Thankfully the endearing and enduring humble nativity story, I believe, still speaks afresh to the questioning human heart.
The celebration of the incarnation reminds us each year that far from God remaining distant and mysterious we fragile human beings have not been left stranded. While they might seem conceptually foreign to us, there is indeed great comfort in the sung words of the great English hymn writer Charles Wesley: "Peace on earth and mercy mild; God and sinners, reconciled".
May we all take time to remember the true reason for the season, and embrace that very hope which surpasses the trials of a world in need of both renewal and restoration.
Lobsters were once called "poor man's chicken" and "cockroaches of the sea". Indeed, the crustacean was so overpopulated that it once was even used as a fertiliser.
No longer and no wonder. It now fetches from $100 to $140 a kilo. Only the well-to-do, relatively speaking, can now afford to buy it at Christmas. Lobsters will not form part of my Christmas fare. I will be eating the "real" chicken.
Much has been made of kids' reading skills of late but one has to admit they can throw up some amusing incidents.
Just the other day a young person was reading about Matthew Flinders and read out loud: "Matthew Flinders was the first person to circumcise Australia." My immediate thought was, "that must have been how Tasmania got separated".
Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, said the Colorado Supreme Court decision to disqualify Trump from running for President was what an "actual" attack on democracy looked like.
Ramaswamy must have been in hibernation when the violent attack on Capitol Hill, the bastion of American democracy, was happening on January 6, 2021.
Such a man can't be taken seriously. He certainly renders himself unfit to be the president of the US.
Doug Hurst (Letters, December 16) appears to be under the misapprehension that there is some scientific confusion about the existence, causes and effects of climate change.
He would like to see a review of climate "assumptions" by expert scientists. He is in luck. The Royal Society is an independent organisation consisting of outstanding scientists.
Its website (RoyalSociety.org) includes substantial coverage of climate change including a section entitled Climate Change Evidence and Causes.
I challenge Doug to read it.
Geoff Henkel seems to think casualty counts are the sole determinant of who the bad guys are in a conflict. John McMahon accuses Israel of "revenge killing", dismissing informative explanations of how Israel is conducting itself in accordance with international law as "falsehoods", without saying how they were false (Letters, December 14).
By attacking Hamas, Israel is doing what it sadly must to prevent further attacks, such as the abominations of October 7. That's legitimate self-defence.
Hamas deeply embeds itself in all civilian infrastructure, deliberately putting its civilians in harm's way.
Worthy of note is the recent comment by White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, that some of the steps Israel is taking to avoid killing civilians likely goes further than the US military would and that they give the enemy too much advance warning.
