Gordon footy kids to change in shipping containers for another winter

By Megan Doherty
December 24 2023 - 5:30am
Kids playing footy in Gordon will have another winter of getting changed in shipping containers with the ACT government yet to make a start on repairing or replacing an amenities block destroyed by fire more than a year ago.

