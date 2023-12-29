How to have 'that' talk about aged care with your Mum or Dad

In an aged-care home the means test includes both your assets and your income. There are a couple of exceptions, your home is exempt from the assessment if a protected person such as your spouse, or in some cases a carer or close relative live there. If your home is not exempt it is only included up to a capped value of $197,735. While any amount of lump sum refundable accommodation deposit you pay for your accommodation is exempt for your pension, it is included in your aged care assets. Just like in home care, everyone can pay the basic daily fee, in an aged-care home that's $61 per day. The means tested care fee is capped at $32,719 a year, and there is a lifetime cap that applies across both home care and residential aged care of $78,525.