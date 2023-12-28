Super Rugby, Wallabies heartbreak driving Brumbies in pursuit of 2024 title

The scars of 2023 are set to drive the ACT Brumbies into the new year as they chase a drought-breaking Super Rugby title.
Players and the squad as a whole endured disappointment on numerous levels throughout a challenging year for rugby.
While the Brumbies remain the benchmark Australian franchise, the focus is on catching and passing their New Zealand rivals in search of Super Rugby success.
From an individual perspective, club form did not translate to Wallabies selection for many players and those who were picked endured a torrid World Cup that was derailed by the Eddie Jones circus.
There were plenty of positives this year, however the Brumbies fell in the semi-finals for the second-straight season.
The result left a bitter taste in the mouths of players and staff after a number of refereeing decisions went against them.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham is circumspect when asked if he considered 2023 a success, but ultimately conceded there is only one true measure of success.
"Success comes from winning tournaments," he said.
"We didn't achieve what we wanted to, therefore we were not successful.
"We were successful in other areas, growing the game, attracting more supporters, there was a better atmosphere at Canberra Stadium. A lot of the new signings were successful, the new staff were hugely successful so overall there were a lot of positives."
The Wallabies disaster has provided Larkham with an unexpected bonus heading into season 2024.
Not only is there an added dose of motivation, but he has had his stars at Brumbies HQ for a full pre-season. Veteran James Slipper was the only exception, the 34-year-old handed an extended break following another busy year.
There was one major change in the coaching staff, with former ACT and Australian skipper Ben Mowen replacing legendary assistant Laurie Fisher.
Larkham has spent the off-season attempting to map out how to make the next step from contender to champion and is optimistic he's cracked the code.
"We've identified a few areas we want to work on and have worked on," he said.
"We implemented a new strategy in the Japan games, we've put a few things into the program pre-Christmas and we will do the same post-Christmas."
It's hard to believe it was less than 12 months ago that Jones returned to Australia amid a flurry of positive headlines. After a lengthy honeymoon, the train quickly went off the rails.
Australia was winless in the Rugby Championship before Jones shocked fans, players and experts when he named an inexperienced squad for the World Cup.
Eyebrows were raised in Canberra when multiple Brumbies were left out, including Len Ikitau and Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan.
The frustration came after ACT was required to rest Wallabies throughout the Super Rugby season, derailing the Brumbies' campaign and forcing them into a semi-final on the road against the Chiefs.
The World Cup was a disaster. Losses to Fiji and Wales sent the Wallabies packing in the group stage and ultimately led to Jones' exit.
The search to replace Jones took a step forward last week when Peter Horne was named new director of high performance, with David Nucifora taking on an advisory role.
Horne will recruit the next Wallabies coach, with Dan McKellar, Joe Schmidt and Larkham considered contenders.
Larkham has been sounded out by RA officials about his interest in the role and has expressed his desire to help Australian rugby return to its past highs, but is yet to publicly declare his intention to apply for the Wallabies coaching job.
As the Wallabies spiralled out of control on the field, the code tore itself apart off it.
A public stoush between RA and the Wallaroos in August was just the tip of the iceberg, with the governing body launching an attempt to take over the five Super Rugby franchises.
While the NSW Waratahs were quick to jump on board, there was hesitation elsewhere in Australia about the scope of the takeover.
All five teams are aligned in the need to centralise rugby operations, but RA's desire to take control of all aspects of the organisations proved a step too far.
The situation led to auditors inspecting the Brumbies books in search of financial anomalies and ACT threatening to get lawyers involved. Chief Minister Andrew Barr even weighed into the saga, throwing his support behind the city's team.
Things eventually came to a head when six member unions submitted a vote of no confidence in RA chairman Hamish McLennan in November, ultimately triggering his exit.
New boss Daniel Herbert has vowed to work with the states to heal old wounds and bring the sport closer together.
Horne and Nucifora will play a key role in that, with the Brumbies eager to work with the new high-performance staff.
"The shadow we have over rugby in Australia at the moment is the performance of the Wallabies over the last couple of years hasn't been where it needed to be," Larkham said.
"We need to collectively change the way we are doing things.
"The principle of centralisation has been around for a long time. All provinces are willing to share information and work together for the good of the national team. Recent results have put a bit more urgency on getting the frameworks in place."
It was a bumper year for the Brumbies women's and junior teams, with the Super W side progressing to the semi-finals before a heartbreaking loss to the Reds.
The future is also bright, with the under-19 boys claiming the Super Rugby AU title with a 20-12 victory over the NSW Waratahs.
"There was massive growth in the Super W program," ACT general manager Chris Thomson said.
"The growth has been reflected in the number of those players playing for the Wallaroos.
"For the under-19s, we prioritised the development pathway and put a lot of effort into it because we see those players as the future of the Brumbies."
After more than 20 years of service to the Brumbies, Fisher decided 2023 would be his last year as a full-time member of the coaching staff.
The veteran first joined the franchise as Academy coach in 2000 before joining David Nucifora's staff in 2003, helping the side to their second Super 12 title.
From there, he went on to become head coach in 2005, with stints in Munster and Gloucester sprinkled into a two-decade commitment to the Brumbies.
Fisher achieved a career highlight in 2022 when he joined Dave Rennie's Wallabies staff as an assistant coach, his first involvement with the national side.
The Brumbies were determined to send the coach out a winner, however it was not to be, the side falling in the semi-finals.
Fisher did, however, receive the ultimate accolade when he was inducted into the ACT Sport Hall of Fame in November.
"Laurie has been instrumental in the success the Brumbies have had," current head coach Stephen Larkham said. "Outside the playing group, no one has been more instrumental in the success of the Brumbies.
"The way he coaches, the programs he put together, the connections he forged and the coaching mentality he's implemented, he's been huge for the organisation."
Fisher won't be lost to Australian rugby, having signed on as an assistant coach of the Junior Wallabies and taking on the role of coaching director with Uni-Norths in Canberra's John I Dent Cup.
Stepping into Fisher's shoes is former Brumbies and Wallabies skipper Ben Mowen.
The 39-year-old recognises it is a tough act to follow, but has embraced the challenge since returning to Canberra earlier this year.
Larkham has been impressed with the way Mowen has jumped into his new role and said he will bring a unique and fresh perspective to the team.
"Laurie takes a lot of coaching expertise and experience with him but we've picked up Ben Mowen and he's started really well," he said. "He's a former Brumbies captain, he knows the environment really well.
"He's an outstanding coach in terms of getting his message across, teaching guys and his overall coaching philosophy is a good fit for the team because of his background."
The Australian rugby community was rocked by the death of Garry Quinlivan in October after a battle with poor health.
The 86-year-old had volunteered for the Brumbies since their formation in 1996, working with generations of players, coaches and staff.
Throughout that time, Quinlivan developed into the heart and soul of the club, helping establish the franchise's culture.
Despite never playing a game, he was the most respected figure at the organisation and is considered the greatest Brumby of them all.
"Quinzo" will be printed inside of the team's playing jerseys next year, while he will forever sit atop the club's honour board after his family was presented with a club cap numbered 00.
From Joe Roff to George Smith, Rod Macqueen, Christian Leali'ifano and David Pocock, they all viewed Quinzo as a close friend and an amazing man. Fisher was particularly close to the assistant manager and the pair formed plenty of memories throughout their time together.
The turnout at Quinzo's funeral was indicative of his status not just in Canberra but Australian rugby as a whole, from the top down.
Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh travelled to the ACT for the service at Canberra Stadium, with a host of club legends travelling near and far to pay their respects to the dedicated clubman.
The fact it all happened at a time the sport was tearing itself apart is testament to the standing Quinlivan held.
Inaugural Brumbies captain Brett Robinson delivered a stirring speech at the funeral, praising and thanking Quinzo for his dedication to a team that meant so much to him.
Everyone at the Brumbies recognises there will never be another Quinzo, but players and staff know it is up to them to carry his legacy forward into the future.
