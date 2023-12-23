Have you seen missing man Timothy Lyons?

Police have put out a call for help to find Timothy Lyons.
The 38-year-old has not been seen since about 4pm on Tuesday, December 19.
He was last seen in Gordon wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, a black hooded jumper and black boots.
He was believed to be carrying an orange tiger blanket and a blue and red crochet rug when he left his house.
Mr Lyons has been described as Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall (5'8"), with a slim build, fair complexion, a shaved head, a full beard and green eyes.
A photo to accompany the missing person alert does not show Mr Lyons' current hair and beard, police say.
Police and Mr Lyons' family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Timothy, or who may have any information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7627182.
