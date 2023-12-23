Cavalry gifts Blue Sox early Christmas present after letting early lead slip

The Canberra Cavalry will have plenty to ponder over Christmas after letting a four-run lead slip in Saturday's loss to Sydney.
The defeat saw the sides split the four-game series and continued a frustrating start to the Cavalry's Australian Baseball League campaign.
Canberra has struggled throughout the first six rounds of the season, winning just seven of 24 matches to slump to last on the ladder.
The Blue Sox have not fared much better and currently sit second last with nine wins.
Given the Sydney club's struggles, the Cavalry viewed this weekend as an opportunity to close the gap on the top four teams before a crucial trip to Perth next week.
Instead, many of the same problems that have plagued the side reared their heads and Keith Ward's team struggled to find consistency across the series.
Canberra was eager to turn Friday night's win into a dominant Saturday performance and it jumped out to a 5-1 lead after just two innings. However, there was little to celebrate after that.
The Blue Sox slowly reeled their opponents in, drawing level in the sixth inning before blowing the game open in the eighth.
The visitors drove in four runs to take a 9-5 lead and put the result beyond doubt.
Canberra wasn't blasted off the park, Sydney registering 14 hits to 11, however there were too many runners left on base throughout the afternoon.
Korean import Won-Bing Hong was solid through four innings in his final game for the Cavalry, but he conceded two crucial runs in the fourth to allow Sydney back into the match and was replaced shortly after.
Reinforcements are on the way for Canberra, with Ki-Hoon Kim replacing his Tigers teammate for the second half of the season.
The Cavalry will hit the road next week to play the Heat in a crucial series in Perth. The teams will play on Thursday, Friday and a double-header on Saturday.
The hosts currently sit fourth on the ladder, five games clear of their opponents.
A series win would put Canberra back in the playoff mix, however, another series loss would leave their post-season hopes hanging by a thread.
