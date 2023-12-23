Have you seen missing man Alan Lee?

Police hold concerns for the welfare of missing 76-year-old, Alan Lee.
He was last seen on Saturday morning, December 23, at about 9.30am in Page.
Mr Lee was also believed to have been seen at the Canberra Outlet Centre in Fyshwick on Saturday. He is known to frequent Kippax and Macgregor.
He was last seen wearing a red checked jacket, dark tracksuit pants, and a light-coloured cap. He is also travelling with the assistance of a red, quad-wheeled walking frame.
Mr Lee is described as Caucasian in appearance with a slim build and is balding with very short grey hair.
Anyone who has seen Alan, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7628023.
