Year in pictures: March 2023

The collapse of beloved business Pialligo Estate shocked Canberra in March as the capital's first statue of women was unveiled.
Meanwhile, Mogo Wildlife Park zookeeper Chad Staples shared his experience caring for baby western lowland gorilla Kaius after his parents rejected him.
Canberra Balloon Spectacular kicked off for another successful year and fans gathered at GIO Stadium to cheer on the Raiders.
Former prime minister John Howard addressed the Australian Cyber Conference as ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee prepared for the arrival of her second child.
