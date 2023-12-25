After last year's fire, authorities urge recycling caution in festive clean-out

After last year's lithium battery fire on Boxing Day at the Hume Materials Recycling Facility, the ACT government is reminding Canberrans to correctly dispose of hazardous waste this festive season.
When Santa and the relatives have gone, and all of the reams of shiny decorations and fairy lights are taken down - don't pop them into the recycling bin.
The multi-million dollar blaze that destroyed Canberra's major recycling plant in Hume on Boxing Day last year is believed to have been caused by "multiple batteries of various types" inside the Hume facility's waste compactor.
Minister for City Services Tara Cheyne said it was important for Canberrans to know what they can and can't recycle.
"I urge the community to correctly dispose of hazardous waste such as gas bottles, batteries and items with embedded batteries, as they can cause fires if placed in household bins. Residents can visit the Recyclopaedia to find out locations to safely dispose of hazardous waste," Ms Cheyne said.
If you find you have a full recycling bin over the holidays, residents can drop off their excess recycling at one of the free recycling drop-off centres located in Belconnen, Gungahlin, Mitchell, Phillip and Tuggeranong.
"These centres are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week including Christmas Day. These centres accept steel and aluminium cans, paper, cardboard, and rigid plastic containers," Ms Cheyne said.
Batteries should not go into household waste or recycling bins and can be instead dropped off at one of the more than 60 B-cycle drop off points around Canberra.
Battery recycle drop-off locations include places like Bunnings and Woollies.
The CSIRO estimated in a 2018 study that only about 10 per cent of lithium batteries in Australia were recycled, with the rest going to landfill or disposed of incorrectly.
There are fines of up to $800 associated with incorrectly and illegally disposing of all batteries.
Any excess waste that cannot be recycled or disposed of in the green waste bin can be taken to the Mugga Lane or Mitchell resource management centres.
The resource management centres are open every day except Christmas Day.
During the festive season period, households can generate up to 10 per cent more rubbish and recycling than any other time of year.
Examples of festive rubbish that can go in the recycling bin include Christmas cards and envelopes - even with glitter; wrapping paper and cardboard packaging - even with plastic windows; all empty bottles, jars and cans and empty plastic containers - no need to rinse.
Don't like the present your friends bought you? If you can hide your emotions and smile, you can later graciously donate unwanted clothing, toys and furniture to a charity outlet during business hours.
"I encourage everyone to do their part this holiday period to ensure we reduce waste, reuse and recycle where possible as these actions will help grow our circular economy," Ms Cheyne said.
