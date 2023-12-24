Late night storm leaves roofs leaking over Christmas

Emergency services were responding to dozens of calls for assistance on Christmas Eve after Saturday's late-night storm left several homes with leaking roofs and minor flooding.
By late afternoon on Sunday, crews from ACTSES and ACT Fire and Rescue completed 16 jobs, with 12 remaining just before 4pm.
An ESA spokesperson said the damage was concentrated in Canberra's south, mostly the Tuggeranong area.
The spokesperson added that the damage largely consisted of water leaking into homes and minor flooding.
On Twitter, ACT ESA said crews appreciated locals' patience.
"During a large storm event, the number of requests for assistance can climb quickly and exceed available resources, particularly during the holiday period," ACT ESA stated.
"If there's a threat to life or property, rest assured emergency services will always be available. However, for smaller jobs, like a leaking roof, or water that has subsided, sometimes it can take additional time for crews to attend."
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast further showers and storms for Christmas Day, with a top of 23 degrees in the capital.
On Sunday, it issued a fresh forecast stating there was a "broad area of potential for severe storms with risk of large hail, damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall".
This could affect a large portion of Australia's east coast, including the Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney and Newcastle regions, while there was marginal chance of heavy rain over the South Coast.
Showers in the territory could continue throughout the week.
Monday - minimum 14, maximum 23. 100% chance of rain. Cloudy, likely in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday - minimum 14, maximum 26. 80% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, chance of thunderstorm.
Wednesday - minimum 12, maximum 24. 80% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, high chance of showers.
Thursday - minimum 13, maximum 28. 40% chance of rain. Mostly sunny, medium chance of showers.
Friday - minimum 15, maximum 28. 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm.
Saturday - minimum 12, maximum 29. 30% chance of rain. Cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm.
Sunday - minimum 13, maximum 27. 30% chance of rain. Cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
