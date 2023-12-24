The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Late night storm leaves roofs leaking over Christmas

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
December 24 2023 - 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services were responding to dozens of calls for assistance on Christmas Eve after Saturday's late-night storm left several homes with leaking roofs and minor flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.