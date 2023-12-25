Let's make supporting small business a New Year's resolution

With Christmas lunches wrapped up around the country, many of us will spend Boxing Day having a well-earned rest.
However, many savvy buyers will be lining up early to take advantage of Boxing Day sales.
According to the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), shoppers in Australia spent an additional $9 billion during the final week leading up to Christmas. The means spending for the November to December trading period was up to $67.4 billion.
As the ARA points out, many retailers make up to two-thirds of their annual turnover during the all-important Christmas trade.
However, lurking behind these headline figures are rising costs and supply side pressures preventing many small businesses from breaking even, let alone from making a profit.
Small businesses are feeling the pinch against the backdrop of rising energy, rent, insurance and borrowing costs.
Small businesses are facing rising costs but have limited ability to pass costs onto consumers. Conversely, many firms are needing to discount their prices to retain customers as the economy tightens.
According to ASIC, small businesses dominated the annual insolvency statistics with eight in 10 businesses entering administration having had less than $100,000 in assets.
With inflation expected to remain sticky into 2024, higher costs will continue as well as the squeeze on profitability.
It is therefore critical that policymakers make a New Year's resolution to ensure the cost of doing business is not exacerbated by bad regulation.
Here are five small business "musts" for the New Year.
Sorting out our complex workplace relations system
First on the list is addressing Australia's workplace relations system. Small businesses already face a complex system with the bewildering prospect of it becoming more complicated.
The government's workplace shake-up has been reported as the greatest risk to small business with radical changes on foot to casual workers, contractors and the very definition of employment.
A small business survey found that almost two-thirds of respondents felt unable to comprehend the sheer complexity of IR changes. This is little wonder when the legislation throws out the window the existing definition of over 3.5 million workers in Australia.
Casual workers - many of whom will take up additional hours over Christmas - face the prospect of losing their status as casuals and the attractive 25 per cent loading.
Support measures for small business
Secondly, small business support measures such as the energy incentive and the Instant Asset Write Off need to be fast-tracked.
These are good programs that provide financial incentive for small businesses to upgrade their equipment or purchase new vehicles and tools. The window for applications needs to be extended noting we are already halfway through the financial year.
Cyber security for hard-hit small businesses
Thirdly, the government's commitment to cyber security must retain its strong focus on small business. Despite misconceptions, almost half of all cyber-attacks are targeted at small businesses and their employees. The average cost of a cyber attack is $50,000 which can be fatal to a small business.
The government's new Cyber Health Check and Cyber Resilience programs are welcome and need priority roll out in 2024. Cyber risk is a risk today, tomorrow and into the future.
Government procurement for the little guys
Fourthly, government procurement is a major policy lever that often goes under the radar.
In 2022, the Australian government awarded over $80 billion in procurement contracts but only 30 per cent were given to small and medium business. And yet we know that small businesses alone make up over 97 per cent of all businesses in Australia.
The Small Business Ombudsman has been busy examining ways to give small business a better crack at the massive prize that is government work.
Identifying and securing government contracts needs to be made less complex, costly, and time-consuming for small business who will not typically have an in-house bid team.
Linked to this is the importance of payment times where government must lead the way in paying small business not just within 30 days - but why not 14 days, or even seven days? After all, the best support a small business can get is to win work and be paid on time.
Policy shouldn't be an afterthought
Lastly into 2024, we must improve the way small business policy is conducted.
Too often new regulations are introduced with an afterthought or no thought at all given to the real-life impact on small business.
We need impact statements that account for the time, money, and loss of productivity that complexity brings to 2.5 million small businesses in Australia.
For example, a "Redtape Index" could be created that accounts for the cumulative time in the week that small businesses spend understanding new rules and regulations.
Perhaps then our policy makers might have a greater appreciation for why many small business owners do not get a holiday at the best of times, let alone during the busy Christmas season.
Let's make supporting small businesses a New Year's resolution into 2024.
