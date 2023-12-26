Times Past

The mere thought of travelling 160 kilometres by unicycle would be enough to send shivers through the legs of most but for Mr Hanspeter Back, of Jindabyne, it was one more challenge.
What he saw as being especially difficult was completing the distance in record time, under 12 hours and 50 minutes. He was to attempt to beat this "Guinness Book of Records" time beginning at 9pm on a road track in Richardson.
The prior record holder was Frank R. Williams of the United States Air Force, who set the mark in September 1977.
Mr Beck had the experience to carry it off, including a 65-kilometre ride for charity in New Zealand through rain and wind. His anticipated his greatest problem to be flies and small rocks.
"Every stone on the road can cause a fall", he said during a practice session. "I've tried to clear the road as much as possible but you can't get rid of all of them".
He would be riding a special 28-inch wheeled unicycle for greater speed. It was made for him by a friend in Switzerland where he took up riding about nine years prior.
A chef by trade, he raised many an eyebrow when he lived in Brisbane by unicycling his way to work each day dressed in full chef's uniform, hat and all. He seemed confident about his record attempt. "She'll be right", he called, wobbling at top speed into the distance.
