Canberra couple welcome Christmas baby, as Azlan roars into world

Azlan Khan was born two days early, managing to creep into Christmas Day by arriving at North Canberra Hospital at 1.30am.
Fortunately each birthday will still be all about him, as the Khan family don't celebrate Christmas.
"We will never forget the date," dad Saad Khan smiled.
"We see people celebrating, we see [all] the lights and everything.
"People celebrate Christmas, we celebrate [Azlan's] birthday."
Gungahlin couple Saad and Maryam Khan have another three-year-old son, Izhan, who Ms Khan gave birth to in Pakistan in 2020.
Mr Khan did not meet Izhan until he was two years old, so is learning how to swaddle and care for a newborn for the first time.
Maryam's labor was "very, very painful", Mr Khan said.
Izhan will be "in shock" when mum and dad return home with another human.
"He'll be thinking, 'Who is this new person? I'm not getting 100 per cent attention now?'," Mr Khan laughed.
"He's a big observation guy, he's going to observe him for some time."
The two brothers look very similar, with birthmarks in the same spots. Maryam said they both looked like their dad.
Azlan was a contented baby. He fed straight away, and spent Christmas morning sleeping.
The name means lion, but the happy parents just want their child to find his own way in life.
"When he [grows] up, he will think what he wants to be. I just want to give him a good life and a good education, and [then] whatever he wants to be, he can," Mr Khan said.
North Canberra Hospital was very quiet on Monday, with tinsel lining the near-empty maternity ward.
Australians are more likely to conceive a baby at Christmas than give birth to one, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics report.
December 25 is second least common birthday after February 29 - which is only possible on leap years.
Boxing Day comes in third, New Year's Day fourth and Australia Day as fifth least common birthdays.
"Fewer babies are born on public holidays - possibly a result of doctors scheduling deliveries on non-public holidays," the ABS director of demography Beidar Cho said in 2017.
"More babies are likely to be conceived around the Christmas/New Year holidays, resulting in more babies born in September and October."
There may also be fewer Canberrans celebrating Christmas than in previous decades as Australia becomes more religiously diverse.
There has been a decline in people identifying as Christian in the ABS census, and an increase in other religions and no-religion.
However, many people celebrate a secular Christmas.
