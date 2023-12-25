The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra couple welcome Christmas baby, as Azlan roars into world

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
December 25 2023 - 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Azlan Khan was born two days early, managing to creep into Christmas Day by arriving at North Canberra Hospital at 1.30am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.