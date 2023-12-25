True happiness means joy for everyone

The break from serious shopping seems so short.
After the enforced pause in wallet activity on Christmas Day, the Boxing Day sales are now upon us.
The Australian Retailers Association estimates that $24 billion will leave our bank accounts to enter the bank accounts of its members in the next two weeks. That is about $400 million more than in last year's designated sales period from December 26 and January 15.
And it comes after the previous splurge seems to be barely over. Sales on Black Friday at the end of November (only a month ago) were imported from America. They stretched into the following Monday (dubbed as Cyber Monday).
But in terms of the money spent, the Boxing Day sales are arguably bigger.
This year they come at a time of cost-of-living pressure on Australians. Inflation is still running at just under 5 per cent. High interest rates translate into high mortgage payments.
It would be nice to think that sales would offer some respite to these pressures, but this year the pressures will be even greater than usual on many Australians.
While bricks and mortar stores will be doing their best to capitalise on the sales, many of the big discounts on offer won't be on the most important costs for those doing it tough - like groceries and rent.
And that means that there will be many people who feel left out of the frantic spending spree.
It's no secret that doing something for someone else often makes a person happier than doing something for themselves.
We should think of them as we push our way in for that non-essential gizmo we have dreamt about in the quiet of Christmas Day.
A recent study done by the Australian National University and the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute found that financial and cost-of-living pressures were damaging Australians' sense of belonging, pride and social cohesion.
Social cohesion is a vague concept. It's hard to define but we know it when we see it - and we know it when it fades. It's a feeling of all being in the same boat. It's a feeling of being together as a country and a community.
And it is really important. Countries with wide disparities of wealth tend to have higher rates of crime and a range of other unwelcome measures, from life expectancy to drug abuse to teenage pregnancy.
In other words, great inequality isn't just bad for those at the bottom but also for people throughout society.
So, rather than worry about whether we manage to get that cut-price air fryer or 98 inch flat screen TV, we should consider those for whom a roof over their heads remains a dream.
We should think, too, of those shop workers caught in the maelstrom of the sales and of the police officers and the health workers who stay on duty while the sales rattle on.
Older people may remember a gentler time when shops stayed closed on Sundays. It wasn't so bad to have a break, albeit of only one day.
Of course, the government and the Reserve Bank of Australia will be watching our spending over the coming days.
The more we spend and the more we borrow to spend, the higher interest rates will have to go to bring inflation back down.
We all deserve a break and maybe a splurge at the sales after a tough year. But let's be grateful for all that we already have, and also pause to consider what we can do to support those less fortunate.
