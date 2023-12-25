Partly cloudy New Year on the way after stormy Christmas

Canberra is heading for cloudy start to the New Year after a wet and stormy end to Christmas.
Storms hit the capital on Christmas Day and continued throughout the early morning on Boxing Day.
But despite the loud festive period, ACT emergency services said the damage has so far been minor.
Heading into the New Year, Canberrans can expect a cloudy New Year's Eve with a top of 24 degrees, followed by a party cloudy but warm New Year's Day with a maximum of 29 degrees.
Ahead of the weekend, further thunderstorms could hit Canberra on Boxing Day and on Wednesday.
However, rain is expected to ease on Thursday with a mostly sunny top of 28 degrees.
Meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said there was a chance of thunderstorms coming in across the next two days, with a risk of thunderstorms becoming severe.
By 5pm on Christmas Day, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded about 7 millimetres of rain at the airport and winds gusts up to 43kmh.
"There is the potential in the atmosphere at the moment for generating these large storms," Ms Woodhouse said.
The Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT and Queanbeyan, soon after it was issued on Christmas Day.
At 3.44pm, the bureau said severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall were impacting north-eastern parts of Canberra.
It cancelled the warning at 4.23pm, saying "severe storms have now moved to the northeast of the Canberra, but more severe storms may approach from the northwest later in the afternoon".
"It is critical people assess the conditions of not only their route but their destination before travelling and avoid camping in low-lying areas."
The ACT State Emergency Service advised the community to move your car under cover and away from trees and stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors.
Meanwhile, residents' leaking roofs from Saturday's storms have been fixed after emergency services worked overnight on Christmas Eve to help everyone.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency and the State Emergency Service responded to 35 calls for help on Christmas Eve after Saturday's late-night storm left several homes with damaged roofs and minor flooding.
All the jobs were completed by Christmas morning.
They had also said storm damage was concentrated in Canberra's south, mostly the Tuggeranong area. The spokesperson added that the damage largely consisted of water leaking into homes and minor flooding.
On Sunday night floods prompted multiple rescues and calls for help as thunderstorms brought hail, damaging winds and widespread heavy rain.
Acting NSW Assistant Commissioner Allison Flaxman said most of the rescues involved vehicles trapped in flood water.
"We also had several reports of buildings impacted by the flash flooding, with water leaking through roofs and under doors into garages and car parks," she said.
"SES members assisted with sandbagging and clean-outs.
"Fortunately there were no reports of significant injuries or major damage from the flood rescues."
NSW Premier Chris Minns thanked emergency workers for their hard work.
"There's been some really strange weather over the last couple of days, from bushfires to storms," he said.
"There's been tens of thousands of volunteers for the RFS and State Emergency Services who've been working around the clock to keep us safe, to repair communities so they can have a Christmas together."
Several flights were cancelled out of Sydney Airport on Christmas Day after the downpours caused disruptions the night before.
SES volunteers spent Christmas morning continuing to help clean up after storms ravaged parts of the Northern Rivers, Metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast and Riverina.
Sunday's storms were widespread up and down the coast, with hail up to 10cm in diameter reported near the Queensland border.
Tuesday - minimum 14, maximum 26. 80% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, high chance of showers, thunderstorm likely, possibly severe.
Wednesday - minimum 12, maximum 23. 80% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, high chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.
Thursday - minimum 13, maximum 28. 40% chance of rain. Mostly sunny, slight chance of a shower.
Friday - minimum 14, maximum 27. 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm.
Saturday - minimum 13, maximum 28. 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
Sunday - minimum 12, maximum 27. 10% chance of rain. Cloudy.
Monday - minimum 13, maximum 29. 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
