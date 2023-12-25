Severe thunderstorm warning for ACT and Queanbeyan

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT and Queanbeyan.
Heavy rainfall moving in from Yass is bringing severe storms with large hail and damaging winds.
The storm is forecast to affect Belconnen, Hall, Gungahlin and Weston Creek by 3.15pm.
The ACT State Emergency Service advises the community to move your car under cover and away from trees and stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors.
Meanwhile, residents' leaking roofs from Saturday's storms have been fixed after emergency services worked overnight to help everyone.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency and the State Emergency Service responded to 35 calls for help on Christmas Eve after Saturday's late-night storm left several homes with damaged roofs and minor flooding.
All the jobs were completed by Christmas morning.
"All the jobs are done, we won't need any crews out today but they'll be on standby if needed. They'll be monitoring the weather conditions," an ESA spokesperson said.
They had also said storm damage was concentrated in Canberra's south, mostly the Tuggeranong area. The spokesperson added that the damage largely consisted of water leaking into homes and minor flooding.
Monday - minimum 14, maximum 23. 100% chance of rain. Cloudy, likely in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday - minimum 14, maximum 26. 80% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, chance of thunderstorm.
Wednesday - minimum 12, maximum 24. 80% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, high chance of showers.
Thursday - minimum 13, maximum 28. 40% chance of rain. Mostly sunny, medium chance of showers.
Friday - minimum 15, maximum 28. 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm.
Saturday - minimum 12, maximum 29. 30% chance of rain. Cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm.
Sunday - minimum 13, maximum 27. 30% chance of rain. Cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
