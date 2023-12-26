What to do New Year's Eve, besides head to the fireworks

Looking for an evening at a winery but want options in how you ring in the new year? Well Contentious Character has you covered, with two options this December 31. You can choose to sit back in the restaurant at 6.30pm and tickle the tastebuds with a special four-course degustation with paired drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) for $205 per person. Or head out to the family-friendly garden party barbecue from 5.30pm, where you can enjoy the views and live music along with a glass of rose or a mocktail for $45 per person.