What to do New Year's Eve, besides head to the fireworks

Fireworks and New Year's Eve go hand in hand. And come 9pm, December 31 will be marked by fireworks over Lake Burley Griffin.
But if fireworks aren't your thing - or perhaps you want a little more than a picnic on the foreshore with a 9pm fireworks show - here's what else is happening in Canberra to bring in the new year.
Take in views of Lake Burley Griffin and watch the fireworks while enjoying a five-course dinner prepared by head chef Matthew Ouwerkerk and a glass of Taittinger on arrival. On the menu, there's barbecue scampi, miso baked glacier 51 toothfish, roast duck breast, kiwi sorbet and creme Catalan-inspired pannacotta.
7.30pm. $250 per person. Bookings from themarion.com.au.
Join in the frivolity at Sky High New Year's Eve in the QT Lounge. With floor-to-ceiling capital views, framing the fireworks that will see you into 2024, this is set to be an evening of elegance. The night includes a welcome glass of champagne, a four-hour beverage selection and sumptuous canapés crafted by executive chef Michael Box including hiramasa kingfish, Queensland spanner crab rolls, scallop crudo and wagyu beef.
8.30pm. Tickets are $234.26 from Eventbrite.
End the year with a little bit of mystery at Leyla's Masquerade Party. With a stunning view of the fireworks, the event has a five-hour food and beverage package, with premium tapas and canapes, as well as complimentary masks, prizes for best dressed, an ice luge and a DJ until midnight.
7.30pm. Tickets are $213.08 from Eventbrite.
Looking for an evening at a winery but want options in how you ring in the new year? Well Contentious Character has you covered, with two options this December 31. You can choose to sit back in the restaurant at 6.30pm and tickle the tastebuds with a special four-course degustation with paired drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) for $205 per person. Or head out to the family-friendly garden party barbecue from 5.30pm, where you can enjoy the views and live music along with a glass of rose or a mocktail for $45 per person.
Tickets at contentiouscharacter.com.au.
Step into the Hyatt Hotel's garden soirée, where a party brimming with joy, is perfect a way for an elegant evening to welcome the new year. The event includes a three-hour curated selection of beverages, food stations, an endless array of gourmet canapés and a live DJ.
5.30pm. $140 from Eventbrite.
Head to 1882 Hall for a four-course meal, matched with wines from some of the region's wineries. Great seasonal produce will be the centrepiece of the evening with accompanying wines from Clonakilla, Shaw Wines, Pankhurst and Long Rail Gully Wines.
6.30pm. Tickets are $130 from Eventbrite.
For 10 years Bentspoke has been celebrating New Years Eve at its brewpub, and it is keen to make this year the biggest yet. Enjoy the 10 carefully crafted canapes that celebrate Bentspoke's history as well as its menu along with some of Braddon's finest brews and vibe-setting DJ sets.
7pm. Tickets are $130 from bentspokebrewing.com.au.
Welcome in 2024 at Queenies' NYE Supper Club. Indulge in delicious food, live jazz music and unforgettable memories. Chris Jonstone, Angela Lount and Leo Joseph will be the entertainment for the evening and every ticket comes with a wlecome drink and a three-course dinner.
6pm. Tickets are $101.90 from Eventbrite.
New Year always seems to creep up on you. Almost like it's a monster. So it seems fitting to spend December 31 at Monster. Spend it with a shared menu and the option of free-flowing drinks for two hours, while you gear up for 2024 in style.
From $95. Bookings at ovolohotels.com.
Ring in 2024 by Lake Burley Griffin as Walt and Burley hosts its Lakeside Party. The venue's culinary maestros have whipped up a menu of mouthwatering delights that'll make your taste buds dance. Enjoy canapes and grazing platers, with a choice of adding a two-hour drinks package to your experience.
8.30pm. Tickets from $95 from Eventbrite.
Let's hope 2024 is a year with no scrubs. Head to The Basement for their No Scrubs: '90s and early '00s New Year's Eve Party. This is one for the teenage dirtbags and all-stars - it's time to party like it's 1999. With songs from Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls, Destiny's Child, Lady Gaga, Blink 182 and Green Day, this is for any wannabes livin' la vida loca and want to get jiggy with it on the dancefloor.
7pm. Tickets are $24.90 from Oztix.
Whether you consider the 1990s retro or not, that's also the inspiration for Cube's New Year's Eve party. The retro event will also have prizes for best dressed as well as some little treats throughout the night.
9pm. Tickets are $20 from Intix.
Kick 2023 into the past with a huge New Year party at Reload. One ticket will get you access to Reload, Token Arcade & Kitchen, 1UP Pool & Karaoke and two extended beer gardens as well as a set from DJ Insan3 and dancefloor. The new laneway beer garden has its own bar and free-to-play lawn games, axe throwing, giant Jenga and more. Step up into 1Up for pool tables, huge screen karaoke with an alternative rock and indie soundtrack in the main room under the exposed historic Sydney building features.
8pm. Tickets are $10 from reloadbar.com.au.
End the year with a bang, and potentially a few extra dollars. Mooseheads is once again celebrating the new year with a cash drop, with $2000 raining down from the ceiling at the stroke of midnight.
8pm. Free event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.