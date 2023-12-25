Fridge full of leftovers? Here's how to make sure you eat safely until New Year

Anyone else facing a week, maybe longer, of Christmas leftovers? You open the fridge and it's all there again. The ham, the turkey, the trifle. The only thing missing from your actual Christmas Day lunch are the crackers and the family arguments.
My nanna always had a good rule of thumb. First eat the things that will make you really crook if they go off. No, she wasn't a scientist, just a woman who actually lived without refrigeration for a portion of her life.
But here's what the professionals recommend.
The Sydney Fish Market site has some good food safety tips, alongside some handy recipes.
Dead crustaceans (such as prawns) should be consumed as soon as possible after purchase. Refrigerate, covered with plastic wrap, on a plate or tray or in a covered container in the coldest part of the fridge.
Our tip: Chop up some cooked ones and mix them with some aioli and leftover dill, perhaps some finely chopped celery if you have it and make a sandwich. Or assemble a good old-fashioned prawn cocktail.
Australian Pork recommends storing your ham in a ham bag (or use an old pillowcase) soaked in four cups of water and two tablespoons of vinegar. Wring out the excess liquid and store in the fridge. Resoak it every couple of days, or when it dries out. The ham should keep for a week or so if you keep the bag moist.
Ham freezes well enough too. Slice up some portions and pop them in zip lock bags. Slice some, but maybe dice some too for pastas and the like.
Our tip: Try this ham and turkey pie. It also uses leftover white wine. Leftover wine? Never heard of it.
According to Foodwise, turkey is one of the most wasted ingredients at Christmas. Leftover turkey can keep for three to four days in the fridge and still be safe to eat. In the freezer, leftovers should be eaten within six months. Follow the same guidelines for other poultry.
Our tip: Try their "Don't drop the turkey salad". It also uses leftover dried cranberries, cooked grains or pulses and leftover root vegetables. Basically, just clear out the fridge.
Couldn't find any reference to an Institute of Dessert Safety. So I'm following nan's advice. Trifle and pavlova are the best the day you make them. Trifle will last, covered, in the fridge for two to three days. It won't look pretty but in some ways it tastes better because the sponge has had more time to soak.
The domestic goddess herself, Nigella Lawson, agrees that pav is best eaten the day it is assembled but will last OK overnight stored in the fridge.
Our tip: Trifle is fruit and dairy. Pavlova is basically eggs and fruit so we reckon they're the perfect breakfast dish. Eat them up.
Dr Anne Quain from the University of Sydney's School of Veterinary Science reported she sees numerous dogs after Christmas, suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea from eating treats and leftovers from the table.
"Most of those cases have involved dogs that have eaten either the Christmas ham, lamb or turkey - and we have seen some incidences as a result of prawns," she says.
"Dogs often have a reasonably bland diet. A sudden influx of fatty festive foods can wreak havoc on their gut, leading to gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, or pancreatitis."
Our tip: Take Fido for walks to burn off your leftovers but don't change his regular diet.
