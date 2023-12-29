What apps do the experts use to improve their wellbeing?

There's no doubting we spend way too much time on our phones. Research suggests that the average Australian spends almost six hours a day on their phone.
Finding it hard to fit regular exercise into your day? Think about those hours.
But can the technology be put to good use?
But for renowned health expert Dr Michael Mosley, using apps is about more than tracking his daily steps.
He shared his five favourite apps that help him stay on track. They cover everything from health and fitness to news and weather.
"These apps not only make life easier but also contribute to your overall wellbeing," he says.
"In our fast-paced world, staying organised and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging.
"Thankfully, technology has come to our rescue with a plethora of apps designed to keep our lives in order."
Download them now and start 2024 in the right direction.
Naturally, this is the leader of the pack for me. The Fast 800 started more than 10 years ago, when I discovered that I had type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. I lost 10kg in eight weeks using the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting. All these years later, tens of thousands of people have followed my example, lost weight and improved their health using the same revolutionary approach. Now with the app, The Fast 800 has made it even easier to access all the scientifically based meal plans, exercise, mindfulness and health content that have made so many weight loss journeys possible. So, whether you're seeking nutritious meals or effective exercise routines, this app has you covered.
For news junkies like me, the BBC News app is a must-have. Beyond keeping you informed on global events, the app boasts an extensive health section that provides insights into the latest medical breakthroughs, wellness trends, and expert advice. Staying up-to-date on health-related news is integral to making informed decisions about your well-being.
While social media often gets a bad rap, I attest to the benefits of X, formerly known as Twitter. I enjoy using the platform to not only post updates but also to follow key opinion leaders who share cutting-edge scientific insights. By curating your feed with authoritative voices, you can transform your social media experience into a valuable source of knowledge.
Planning outdoor activities becomes a breeze with the BBC Weather app. I often appreciate its accuracy and reliability in predicting weather conditions, helping me decide the best times for walks, cycling, and other outdoor activities. By choosing the right moments to step out, you can optimise your physical activity and make the most of your day.
Last but certainly not least is the Fitbit app, an indispensable tool for anyone striving to keep track of their health. I mainly use this to monitor various health metrics, such as steps taken, heart rate, and sleep patterns. By gaining insights into your daily activity and setting achievable goals, you can actively work towards improving your overall fitness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.