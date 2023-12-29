What apps do the experts use to improve their wellbeing?

Naturally, this is the leader of the pack for me. The Fast 800 started more than 10 years ago, when I discovered that I had type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. I lost 10kg in eight weeks using the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting. All these years later, tens of thousands of people have followed my example, lost weight and improved their health using the same revolutionary approach. Now with the app, The Fast 800 has made it even easier to access all the scientifically based meal plans, exercise, mindfulness and health content that have made so many weight loss journeys possible. So, whether you're seeking nutritious meals or effective exercise routines, this app has you covered.