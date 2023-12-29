I'm making a list and checking it twice, hoping 2024 turns out nice

Ever since I was an angsty teenager I've kept a diary.
Back then the pages were full of rambling sentences about boys I liked, how annoying my sister was and whether or not I would ever leave my home town and find a different life.
Not much has changed in 50 years.
But as I became an adult, my diary became more of a place to keep track of things.
Appointments, my monthly cycle, what my shifts at work were, what time we played hockey, birthdays, anniversaries and the like.
When the kids came along, I found parenting was much easier if I was organised.
I had a diary that had columns for each of us. I kept track of who had what on where. Perhaps if I'd paid more attention to the why of some columns, things might have turned out differently.
Just recently, now it's only me I have to keep track of, my diary has somewhat revolved back to those early days of note taking.
I'm keeping track of how I feel, why I feel that way, what I might need to do to change those feelings and reactions if indeed they're things I think need changing.
I've tried to track certain habits and actions to see if that makes a difference. Written a list of rules even, every couple of months, which I know, if I do follow, would make all sorts of difference.
But what's a new year without a new list? A few years ago I stumbled upon the diary to end all diaries - the Curation diary from Saint Belford.
It's a little more than a humble diary, the advertising spiel says it's "the all-in-one lifestyle planner that helps you live better, every day".
And it's kind of done that. But I'm keen to ramp up my game for 2024.
There's a new section in this year's diary. A weekly challenge. Sign up for a trial class for something new you'd like to try; ground yourself by taking your shoes off and feeling the grass beneath your feet; write a thank you letter to someone who has helped you. I love this idea.
I'm going to make sure there's more "self-care" by scheduling activities to boost my wellbeing. I'm going to identify what those activities are. I need to be better at scheduling some time for me, some time off.
I guess what it's really got me thinking about is the idea of doing things that bring me joy, rather than focusing on things I think I shouldn't be doing.
For example, rather than thinking about weight I need to lose, think about being more active and cooking myself healthy meals.
There are a few things I'd like to do this year.
One is make my own knife. On recent travels I purchased a proper Laguiole knife made in a little shop in Chamonix. A friend recently did a course via Tharwa Valley Forge, making a great metal sculpture for her garden, and had a blast. We're keen to head out for a knife making class next. There's a range of courses available, from a one knife in one day, to a intensive weekends where you come home with two Japanese-style knives.
The knives will come in handy for my endeavour to spend more time in the kitchen. I want to bake more often. This book, Small Batch Bakes: Baking cakes, cookies, bars and buns for one to six people, by Edd Kimber, the winner of the very first Great British Bake Off, is going to be my new bible. Now I can have my cake and eat it too.
As well as baking I want to feed people more regularly. Every month, editions of my favourite food magazines arrive, not to mention the recipes on the pages of The Canberra Times, and while I might cook something, there's no one to tell me how delicious it is.
I also want to read more. I'll achieve that by watching less television.
In January I'm going to limit myself to one hour a night. I'll have to really think about shows that are worth my time, and worth stretching out over the week.
No more wasting six hours bingeing whole seasons of Bake Off.
All this might lead me to changing my sleep habits too.
I want to see if I can be an early bird. Surely if I'm in bed by 9.30 to read until 10, I can bounce out of bed by six?
Let's see what time I'm up on January 1. Happy New Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.