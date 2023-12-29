Michael Caine's been in some great thrillers - now he's written one

It's a shame that legendary actor Michael Caine announced his retirement in October 2023 because one can definitely imagine him slipping into the role of unorthodox detective Harry Taylor with great ease.
Harry's an old-fashioned copper (although he hates being referred to as that), the head of London's hush-hush Unit SO22, a team happy to use the latest technology alongside boots-on-the-ground police work to solve the case.
He doesn't mind "persuasive discussions" when talking to crims, nor throwing the occasional punch. But he can't stand bigotry and he protects his team with a fatherly hand.
He's a former SAS officer too, like many aging fictional detectives he's carrying a dodgy knee, but the irony is that he injured it playing soccer rather than in the field. There's plenty of swag here, but it's hard not to love Harry.
Caine has been nominated for six Academy Awards during his 73 years on screen, winning best supporting actor in 1986 (Hannah and Her Sisters) and 1999 (The Cider House Rules).
He is one of only two actors to be nominated for an Oscar in every decade from the 1960s to the 2000s; the other is Jack Nicholson.
And here's the thing - he can write too. He turned his hand to Deadly Game during lockdown and the result is a more than decent thriller. The story keeps moving with great pace and enough twists and turns. There's plenty of geopolitics alongside character development. It's easy to get invested.
Caine, an avid reader of thrillers, says the story is inspired by a true story he read about some workers who found a metal box full of uranium at a London dump.
The authorities quickly dealt with it in real life, but Caine got to wondering what might have happened if it disappeared and ended up in the hands of various bad guys in a kind of bizarre pass the parcel. Wondering what might have happened is where all the best writers begin.
Caine is 90. While he might not have the energy to make any more films, let's hope the leisurely pursuit of writing isn't too strenuous for him.
DCI Harry Taylor deserves plenty more roles.
