The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: How does gas mining affect health in farming communities?

By Dr David Shearman
December 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

George Bender, a Chinchilla cotton farmer, committed suicide in 2015 after a 10-year battle with coal seam gas companies to stop damage to underground water bores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.