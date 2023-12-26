A Christmas gift: Capitals star ready to fire after weekend with family

Alex Fowler flew into Townsville and instantly felt at ease. The Canberra Capitals forward was home for Christmas for the first time in five years.
Having returned to Australia after a stint playing college basketball in the US, Fowler was eager to spend the holiday with her family.
The 21-year-old returned to Queensland on a high after the Capitals snapped an eight-game winless streak to claim back-to-back victories before Christmas.
The wins saw coach Kristen Veal cancel a Christmas training session and encourage her players to spend the holiday with their families.
So Fowler arrived home in a festive spirit and embraced the rare opportunity.
"It's my favourite season," Fowler said. "The holiday comes at the perfect time at the end of the year, everyone is recapping the year and celebrating together.
"We know how important the break is for athletes to reset and relax. It's only three or four days but people don't realise how much that means to us. We're normally going 24-7, we go straight from the WNBL to NBL1 or to Europe, so these four days for us is the best time to reset and regroup going into the new year."
A Townsville Christmas is a far cry from her time in the States, where a group of Australians banded together to replicate a piece of home.
Fowler was playing for the University of Portland, where temperatures struggle to reach double digits during cold and wet winters.
Fowler, however, isn't your average Queenslander and relished the freezing conditions in the US.
While the forward has fond memories playing for Portland, the time away from family was the hardest aspect of the college experience.
It's what made this Christmas so special, Fowler cherishing every moment shared with those closest to her.
The only thing she'd change is the weather.
"We got to have a white Christmas in Portland," Fowler said. "It was amazing, I loved it and got a different experience of Christmas.
"I was telling my family I loved that I got to have Christmas with them again but I wish we were all over in the cold together."
The Christmas break was short lived for Fowler and her Capitals teammates, the squad flying to Perth on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night's clash with the Lynx.
After two-straight wins, the trip to Western Australia could prove the defining moment in Canberra's season.
A loss could see a fall back to earth while an away win against the team second on the ladder would send a message to their rivals.
Fowler is confident the Capitals have turned a corner and expects the wins to continue now they have broken through.
"It would be a huge statement to the league," she said. "It would be a wake-up call that people can't overlook the Caps, we're on a run.
"It's a hard league, when you've got teams showing up, you never know who's going to win. We've always had the belief in ourselves, now everything is starting to fall into place."
