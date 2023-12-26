GofundMe established to support family following Raider's tragic Christmas death

A GofundMe has been established to help the family of Canberra Raider Troy Dargan return his body to Australia after his death early on Monday morning.
The 26-year-old died in a motorcycle accident while on holidays in the Cook Islands, leaving the rugby league community in mourning on Christmas Day.
Dargan played two NRL games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2020 before signing with the Raiders on a development contract for the 2024 season.
The halfback moved to Canberra at the start of the pre-season in November and formed close bonds with a number of teammates.
Centre James Schiller posted "RIP my brother. Love you mate" on Instagram following the announcement of Dargan's death.
While his time in the ACT was brief, the Raiders have vowed to support Dargan's family through this period.
"This is a very sad time for Troy's family and friends, and we will be respecting their privacy and offering support where we can, to help them at this tough time," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
"Troy was just 26 years old, and we were looking forward to him having the opportunity to further his NRL career with our club.
"The news is also very sad for Troy's current teammates, and we will be offering support to any of them who need it at this time."
The Dargan family has established a GofundMe to help cover the costs of returning Troy's body from the Cook Islands to Australia.
The fundraiser has currently raised more than $27,000, exceeding the initial target of $25,000.
The rugby league community has thrown its support behind the family and the GofundMe, with a number of players and officials contributing to the cause.
Among the list of names of people who have donated are Raiders Pasami Saulo, Nick Cotric and Chevy Stewart, while Furner contributed $5000.
Dargan was a member of the Manly reserve grade side, Blacktown Workers, for the 2023 season and the club has also supported the fundraiser. Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab and former pathways manager Kristie Fulton have donated to the fund.
