Times past: December 28, 1966

While it may not be the case now, Canberra was once a very quiet city that let down youthful visitors back in 1966. While Canberra has a reputation for being quiet over the Christmas and New Year's week, it was even more so when The Canberra Times spoke to young visitors on this day in 1966.
Young people in Canberra for the holiday season had criticised the city for its lack of evening entertainment. Several parties of young campers planned to leave Canberra for coastal resorts where they say the nightlife was more lively.
"Canberra just dies after dark", said Barbara Pye, in Canberra with her parents, Mr and Mrs Pye of Sydney. She said she had looked forward to going to local dances here but was told there was no organised public dances.
Peter and John were in Canberra on a hitch-hiking holiday from Brisbane said they spent Christmas here because they were told it was a "swinging town". They also planned to leave town to go to a place where they hoped it would be more lively.
They said several other groups of campers had told them they were planning to move "somewhere where the action is".
Another visitor, Lorraine Jones, camping with a group of friends, said she had found it difficult to buy food at a reasonable price in the city.
See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11624752
