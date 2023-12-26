Has Albanese become another fly-in, fly-out prime minister?

It was impressive that Anthony Albanese moved into The Lodge when he became Prime Minister and declared Canberra was to be his home during his term.
But have you noticed how hard it is for NSW-bred politicians to keep away from Sydney?
He is now hosting international visitors at Kirribilli, and always seems to be on hand for public events in Sydney, including working at a charity Christmas lunch.
The lunch put on by St John's Care in Canberra on Christmas Day would have been pleased to have him join them, no doubt.
The national capital continues to play second fiddle to Sydney too often as the focus for federal government activities.
I have been researching the controversial compulsory acquisition of my family's homestead "the Pines" and the surrounding blocks in Lyneham (now the Old Canberra Inn) in 1975 by the then Commonwealth Department of Territories Leasing Section.
The department then spent over $2 million (in 1970s numbers) of Commonwealth funds converting the property into a commercial venue which was advertised on Christmas Eve 1977 for any interested parties to operate.
The significant seemingly speculative investment of then $2 million and the "taking out the trash" date for advertising for expressions of interest are obvious red flags.
I applied to the ACT Archives for all the relevant papers only to be advised it held no relevant papers.
A subsequent application to the National Archives of Australia identified five sets of relevant files transferred to the territory.
The inconsistency of the ACT Archives' response suggests the need for further investigation.
That's why I have lodged an application with the National Anti-Corruption Commission in regard to mysterious circumstances surrounding the compulsory acquisition.
The property would be worth between $200 and $300 million today.
I suggest similar acquisitions between 1975-1985 should also be investigated.
Treasury, through its Centre of Population update, is trying to allay people's justified fears about rampant population growth by saying that such growth will soon slow because overseas migration will "normalise" at pre-pandemic levels of 250,000 ("Population growth to ease as migration levels normalise", December 23).
This begs the question: what is normal? 20th century of 80,000 net? John Howard levels of 200,000? Or perhaps 238,300 in the year to June 30, 2019 which was pre-pandemic?
The population is still going to grow with an extra quarter million migrants plus our natural increase, and still way above the OECD average. The growth will simply not be quite as savage as at present.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says the government's new migration strategy would work in our "national economic interest" while working on "the liveability of our cities, suburbs and regions" through various social measures.
Yet apart from the increasingly meaningless word "sustainable", there is no mention of environment. Has she forgotten the concept of the "triple bottom line", namely economic, social and environmental?
I commend to minister Gallagher and Treasurer Jim Chalmers the impressive study of migrant intake into Australia by the Productivity Commission in 2016.
As the basis for setting immigration policy, it recommended a new independent body to do regular integrated assessments of the environmental, social and economic impacts of population growth. It is a crucial recommendation that should be adopted.
I was deeply disappointed to read the propaganda piece "Population growth to ease as migration levels normalise" (December 23).
Crispin Hull's recent article on migration had highlighted the dissimulation embedded in the use of the term "normalisation" to describe the massive volumes of immigration planned for Australia's future.
Now, less than a week later, The Canberra Times is publishing nonsense from Treasury's Centre for Population, an apparently pro-growth body.
The projected immigration figures are far in excess of long-term averages, and pre-COVID numbers. The benchmarks being used were not, in any sense, "normal".
Moreover, these volumes are not, by any measure, "sustainable". They will exacerbate all the challenges Australians are currently facing and condemn the Australian environment to eternal decline.
President Dwight Eisenhower in his final address in 1961 referred to the danger of the military-industrial complex and its role in shaping public policy.
This relationship between a country's military and the defence industry that supplies it highlights a mutual interest in war which can drive an economy.
In this perverse relationship humanity is irrelevant to the interests of weapons manufacturers. Nowhere is this more pronounced than in the current slaughter in Gaza.
US military funding to Israel topped $3.8 billion in 2023. When perceived in financial terms, the human death and misery in the conflict means that the 20,000 deaths to date are worth $190,000 each to the US economy.
When gross domestic product and shareholder profits are prioritised above life how do you stop a profitable war?
Reem Borrows ("Christmas is cancelled in Bethlehem", December 23) says Jesus would reject the onslaught in Gaza.
Jesus, who was Jewish, would have also rejected Hamas's terrorism of October 7, and indeed Hamas's rule over Gaza.
Going back further, he would also probably reject the Arab world's failure to accept the UN partition plan and the war it launched against Israel in 1948, and the ongoing rejection of, and terrorism against, Israel since then.
The Palestinian Authority and Arab people need to accept Israel's historical legitimacy, instead of continually rejecting Israel's offers of Palestinian statehood, as in 2000, 2001 and 2008.
These deals could have seen the two peoples living side by side in peace, instead of the way Hamas has turned Gaza into a terror hub since Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza in 2005.
For some time I have tried to work out what Christmas means. In many countries it is an occasion to meet up with friends and family and consume a lot.
But why does this occur at the date of birth of a Jewish Palestinian prophet?
Such questions become more important this Christmas when the Churches in Bethlehem are closed out of solidarity for the people of Gaza.
What would Jesus Christ make of it? How can we eat, drink and be merry when Palestinian Muslims and Christians are being slaughtered in Gaza and not only Muslim mosques but also historic Christian churches are being bombed in that territory?
Ian Warden is mistaken ("The one thing every Canberra suburb needs - but doesn't know it", December 23) in claiming that every Canberra suburb needs its own carillon. One per three suburbs is more than sufficient.
Those suburbs which don't host a carillon should get a full-bodied, deep-throated pipe organ to do justice to the works of JS Bach, Charles-Marie Widor or Louis Vierne.
Or maybe, just maybe, get something the residents - really - desire, such as the re-opening of the local government primary school.
Re Mr Markwick's letter of December 21 about letter writers and intelligent life on Planet Earth. Ouch.
I prefer the letter a few days ago thanking the writers for the amusement, bemusement, information and so on.
I thank The Canberra Times editor for publishing a range of opinions on a range of subjects.
To make my point, the four letters printed below Mr Markwick's letter were sound opinions based on provable facts.
Nations can come together to make a decision to protect a shipping lane (the Red Sea) far more rapidly than it can to protect people in Gaza?
Our government has no trouble in condemning the militant Yemeni groups attacking ships, who ironically have been trying to force Israel to stop bombing Gaza.
But it will not condemn the bombing of people with not only no food, water or medical aid, but also no escape.
Transport Minster Steel should talk public transport with Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson. Jamieson says, "Bus rapid transit is an area of amazing technological advancement and offers a standard of service that will attract people to use this comfortable, frequent and reliable public transport system".
Of course we should have the capacity to simultaneously protect our vital interests in the Red Sea as well as in the Taiwan Strait. I think the Tories are having trouble with the English Channel, too. Given they copied our refugee strategy, couldn't we help them out there while they help us out in the Pacific?
By cancelling The Drum ABC seems to have decided to take on the role of Scrooge in trying to destroy the holiday season. The Drum was part of our daily routine with its intelligent, informative discussion of important events. We are mourning its loss.
Like Don Quixote, the 2024 National Defence Strategy will be tilting at windmills, while immediate challenges to life, property and posterity are ignored: floods (Cyclone Jasper); bushfires; global-heating; road carnage; femicide; suicide; pollution and species extinction.
Thanks James Grenfell ("Politicians standing for nothing", Letters, December 20) for your timely reminder that Jesus was an Arab Jew.
If only the "goodwill to all mankind" Christmas cheer could be released into the drinking water for the other 364 days of the year. Our common New Year's resolution could be to insinuate the Christmas (and Christian) spirit into every day of our, and others', lives.
There is no sign of warming in Beijing, where (according to the ABC) nine days below -10 degrees are the coldest December temperatures since records began in 1951. It's probably just weather with no climate implications, but if it was a hot spell the climate lobby would be out in force.
Ah, Keith Hill (Letters, December 23) you missed the advertisement a week or so ago announcing a "pre-Boxing Day sale".
I was bewildered by the calls by church leaders at Christmas for peace in the Middle East. While fully agreeing with the sentiment expressed I wonder if they realised the irony. If it wasn't for religion then this catastrophe would have been unlikely to have occurred.
Albanese vows to "double down" on Indigenous reconciliation in 2024. But Australia told him this issue is not their main priority and that he should focus on other urgent issues. He doesn't deserve another term.
