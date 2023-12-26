The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Has Albanese become another fly-in, fly-out prime minister?

By Letters to the Editor
December 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Like his immediate predecessor Scott Morrison Anthony Albanese seems more at home in Sydney than Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Like his immediate predecessor Scott Morrison Anthony Albanese seems more at home in Sydney than Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It was impressive that Anthony Albanese moved into The Lodge when he became Prime Minister and declared Canberra was to be his home during his term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.