Fishing, camping and Jimmy the kelpie: Leeson finds balance on and off field

It doesn't take Carly Leeson long to work out what to do on her days off.
What's a little harder to figure out for the ACT Meteors vice-captain is where to go and who to go with.
Leeson is a nature lover who jumps at the opportunity to get off grid, set up her camp site and go fishing. Her kelpie Jimmy is typically not too far away either.
It's the perfect hobby for a Canberra resident, with so many locations to switch off and embrace the natural environment around the bush capital.
Leeson moved to the ACT when she joined the Meteors in 2019 but she has always stayed true to her country roots, having spent her childhood in Woodford Island, near Grafton in northern NSW.
"Growing up in the country I've been into [outdoors activities] my whole life," Leeson said. "Moving to Canberra is an awesome place for getting outside.
"Being surrounded by the Brindabellas, not far off Kosciuszko, it's not big bustling Sydney or Melbourne. It's awesome to be in this location to have these opportunities to explore the region."
An all-rounder with eight years of experience, Leeson has dedicated much of her life to her primary passion.
But when she's not training or playing, the 25-year-old knows she needs to switch off to avoid becoming physically and mentally drained.
It's a fine balance athletes across the world are navigating as coaches and players recognise the growing need for peace off the field to succeed on it.
For Leeson, that balance comes through time in nature and her university studies and she has seen a direct correlation between prioritising her mental health and her cricket performances.
"Finding balance is something that's taken a while," she said. "I'm still working it out to be honest. I've almost come to work out that you have to take every break you can get.
"Sometimes you try to push on if you're in a good place or you're feeling good. That eventually catches up with you by the end of the season. For me it's about taking every break you can get because they don't come around often."
Leeson has made the most of her time off over the Christmas break, but she knows it will soon be time to focus on cricket.
The Meteors return to the field in Perth next week as they chase their first win of the WNCL season.
The side fell to Queensland in the first round after the WBBL break and will play two games against Western Australia next weekend.
The camping and fishing trips have become a team exercise in recent times, with Leeson recruiting some of her teammates to the cause.
Former Meteor Zoe Cooke was an avid camper while Leeson knew she'd found an instant friend when off-season recruit Paris Bowdler arrived for the first day of pre-season in a ute with a tent attached to the tray.
While the vice-captain's love of the environment is currently a hobby, she's hopeful it will develop into a career once her cricket days come to an end.
Leeson is studying a masters of law, having previously completed a bachelor in environmental management, with a desire to work in environmental law enforcement.
For now, however, she's eager to continue making the most of living in the ACT.
"When I first moved down to Canberra I went on a few local walks around Uriarra Crossing," Leeson said. "It's a good way to discover what's around. I'd like to get up to the Brindabellas and Flea Creek looks nice so there's still a few places around."
