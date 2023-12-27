Canberra's top baby names of 2023 are Royal-inspired

There is a royal trend to some of Canberra's most popular baby names of 2023.
In shared top place for girls are Charlotte and Amelia, while Oliver and Henry are both number one boys' names.
Casey mother Rebecca Stephenson named her 20-month-old son Oliver after a vote by midwives.
"When Oliver was born, he again was a very high risk pregnancy," she said.
"Because I was scared that I was going to lose him I refused to name him.
"I became quite well acquainted with all of the midwives and nurses in the maternity ward and they sat together and they made a list of baby names."
The midwives and nurses voted on their favourite, which was Oliver.
They may have been inspired by other patients, because there were several Olivers in the neonatal intensive care unit at the time, Ms Stephenson said.
Oliver may have Latin roots, originating from "olive tree", and symbolising peace and dignity.
It was also dubbed Australia's most popular baby name earlier this year.
Charlotte has been the top name for the fourth year in a row, and also topped the baby lists in 2017, 2015, 2012, 2006 and 2005.
Top female names 2023
Ms Stephenson named her 10-year-old Charlotte after the doctor who delivered her.
"She just went above and beyond any of my expectations," Ms Stephenson said.
"She continued to come in and check on Charlotte and continued to give us a call when we got home to make sure everything was OK with her.
"I decided that Charlotte was a beautiful name, and it was also the doctor's name."
Charlotte has been in the top 10 for the past 20 years.
It is a feminine version of the name Charles, believed to have French or Italian origins and meaning "free-man".
Ms Stephenson said Charlotte is a "delicate but strong" name, just like her daughter, who also goes by Charlie.
Oliver and Charlotte were Canberra's most common new baby names in 2022 as well.
"When I first named them, I didn't think they were that common. I thought they were [just] quite traditional," Ms Stephenson said.
Henry is another classic royal name, as in Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Henry has remained in the top 10 most popular names since 2016. Despite German roots, it is a very popular name in England, with many going by Harry.
Top male names 2023
Amelia has been in the top 10 list in the last few years, but has not managed to kick Charlotte off the top spot.
It has Germanic roots and represents hard work and industriousness.
A few new names cracked 2023's top 10 - Chloe, Eleanor, Violet, Harper and Mia for the girls; and Alexander, Oscar, Jack, Charlie, Hudson and Muhammad in the boys' list.
In 2023, 5983 babies were registered in the ACT. This is a drop from 2022, when 6200 were registered.
The ACT government said new parents need to remember to register their child's birth.
