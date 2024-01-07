Who does the best hot chips in Canberra? We put potato to the test

Hot chips are one of life's greatest pleasures. There is something magical about the humble potato, deep-fried.
They are the perfect snack for any time, from sharing with friends at the pub but also the ultimate comfort food for a night alone on the couch.
A good hot chip is crispy and crunchy on the outside but soft and chewy on the inside. The seasoning is incredibly important (and nothing beats chicken salt).
We've spent a lot of time in recent weeks writing about the chips available on the South Coast but thankfully Canberra has no shortage of delicious hot chips, either. The difficult task is whittling it down to the best.
Have we got it right?
A Canberra classic but for a reason. Kingsley's chips never disappoint. Crinkle cut with just the right amount of thickness. The chips are seasoned well and pair perfectly with some tomato sauce but are also great just on their own. Some people even say they are "awesome".
Wrapped in butcher's paper with the occasional grease stain, there is nothing more nostalgic than some chips from an old-school takeaway shop, complete with a couple of fish cocktails. Maybe even a potato scallop. Of course, the magic here lies in the chicken salt. Nothing beats chicken salt and there is no such thing as too much chicken salt. Did you know it's easy enough to make your own chicken salt?
Canberra has a fair selection of proper takeaways. Southside try Little Theo's in Kambah and on the north, Watson Takeaway.
The seasoning on these chips is simply *chefs kiss*. These chips have the perfect amount of crispness with a crunch that will have you coming back for more. Apparently they're cooked in brisket fat. Terra won a hat in the Good Food Guide Awards in 2023. Wonder if it was for the chips?
The "not ya basic fries" at this award-winning venue take it to the next level. From hoisin mock duck, to sauteed shiitake mushroom and sizzlining "facon", you'll be taken by surprise by some unusual flavours. There are regular chips, too, cooked in different oils such as regular, vegan and gluten-free.
Over the border, the Royal Hotel offers up some delightful fries. It receives top points for seasoning. The chips can be enjoyed with Australia's best pub steak. A good chip is a proper test of how good a pub is and we like The Royal for a reason.
The Canadian-inspired pub makes the list as the chips here can be enjoyed a little differently. The Kingston pub serves poutine, Canada's national dish, which is chips topped with cheese and gravy. You can also add in sweet potato, cauliflower poppers, chicken or pork belly to make a proper meal out of it.
But if that doesn't sound appealing, the chips themselves are just as delicious on their own. You can grab sweet potato fries too, if you dare.
Oporto is the best of the chains (technically Kingsley's is a chain but as it is unique to Canberra we're not counting it). The chips are seasoned in special Oporto salt, which is simply delicious.
While Oporto is more famous for its chicken, the chips are worth a meal on their own.
Although Oporto has given its chips a new look, the iconic recipe - creamy and crispy potato puffs tossed in a mouth-watering seasoning - remains unchanged since 1986.
