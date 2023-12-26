Race tips: best bets and analysis for Murwillumbah

Dangers: Keep safe 3. Spiele who has closed off okay in two runs this prep, and now finds a thinner race; while 7. She's Snuff produced a much-improved run in similar company here last start. Home tracker 5. Just Winston dominated from the front 12 days ago as a heavily backed favourite, and is more than ready for this next level despite drawing wide. Expecting sharp improvement second-up over further at big odds from locally-trained 2. Run Rory Run with winkers being added. Both 6. Peak Road who accepted for an earlier race; and 8. Backseat Promise freshened up and down in weight; are both capable of running into the minor money.