Large hail, heavy rain: Thunderstorms ease over Canberra

Thunderstorms have eased over Canberra after a severe storm warning was issued on Tuesday evening.
The Bureau of Meteorolgy issued the warning at 7pm, saying severe thunderstorms have redeveloped near Canberra.
The warning was cancelled at about 8.30pm when the bureau reported the severe thunderstorms were no longer affecting Canberra and Queanbeyan.
"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary."
Earlier in the night, the bureau had warned that severe thunderstorms were likely to "produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were detected near Tuggeranong, Weston Creek, Woden Valley and Lake George".
Earlier in the afternoon, another fierce storm cell tracked south, bringing hail and driving rain over the east of Canberra and into Queanbeyan, with the unsettled weather delaying flights into Canberra Airport.
The Bureau of Meteorology had warned the severe thunderstorm would likely produce "damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding".
Flash flooding affected areas near Lake George and the intersection of the Federal Highway and Sutton Road.
The storm went through as forecast at Queanbeyan and Canberra Airport around 4.40pm and Hume around 5.10pm.
The State Emergency Service advised people should:
Small and intense storms cells passing through, shredded trees, random power outages and a near-capacity water storage have been the Christmas weather period pattern for the ACT but the unsettled conditions are gradually easing, bringing a cloudy and warm transition to the New Year.
A super-intense, lightning-filled storm cell swept through the local regional areas of Gundaroo, Bungendore, Gunning and Yass just as many local families were preparing the Christmas dinner.
Around 4.05pm on Sunday, 5600 Bungendore residents experienced a shortage lasting less than a minute before network protection kicked in, but further afield, residents were reporting outages lasting much longer.
As the storm cells swung down from the north-west, local area residents reported hail, fierce wind gusts, brief but significant rainfall - with 75mm recorded in 20 minutes by one Gundaroo resident - trees down and whirlwinds of shredded leaves.
Wednesday - minimum 12, maximum 23. 80% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, high chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.
Thursday - minimum 13, maximum 28. 40% chance of rain. Mostly sunny, slight chance of a shower.
Friday - minimum 14, maximum 27. 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm.
Saturday - minimum 13, maximum 28. 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
Sunday (New Year's Eve) - minimum 12, maximum 27. 10% chance of rain. Cloudy.
Monday - minimum 13, maximum 29. 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
