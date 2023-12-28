Times Past: December 29, 1995

Australian accents unwelcome in London's underground
In an increasingly international world, accents are hardly noticed but The Canberra Times reported on some unhappy customers from London when they heard an Australian accent doing the arriving and departure announcements in 1995.
A "Down-Under-ground" recorded announcement at one of Britain's busiest tourist stations was to change after complaints about the accent, it was revealed. The Australian tones of the female announcer's voice at Covent Garden Tube station in London so annoyed a local resident's group that they wrote to London Underground.
Now London Underground would change the message which was heard in and outside the Covent Garden lifts.
But the company was unrepentant at the Aussie voice and said the message was only being changed because a new, longer one was needed. "We did get this complaint but we have no plans to exclude Australian or any other accents from our announcements," said a London Underground spokeswoman.
