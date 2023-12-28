The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: December 29, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian accents unwelcome in London's underground

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.