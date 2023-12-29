The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: December 30, 1991

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reporting out of Hobart on this day in 1991, The Canberra Times wrote about the pocket-maxi yacht Brindabella taking line honours in the ruthless Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.