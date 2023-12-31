Times Past: January 1, 1995: Bringing in the new year between bridges

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on two men who were determined to see the new year in style and daring.
Stuart Andrews and Daniel Kenny enjoyed a few satisfying glasses of riesling in their formal attire with their Lake Burley Griffin breakfast early on December 31. And then the police came.
It wasn't a problem of (very-early) New Year revelry - more a question of placement - but the pair planned to return in the morning of the new year to their favourite breakfast spot, perched between the arches of Commonwealth Avenue Bridge.
Mr Andrews said he and Mr Kenny were just a couple of local lads trying to "fire up New Year's Eve" using skills in sports rock climbing to do something just a little different.
A group of mates helped manoeuvre a home barbecue table between the spans of the bridge.
They used 12mm ropes anchored to the crash rails and tied by figure-8 knots.
Once in position the two slid down the ropes.
Mr Kenny's brother used time lapse photography to capture the endeavour, which came to an abrupt end when two passing police officers stopped.
The vase from the table plummeted into the waters below and the two men followed, still in formal attire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.