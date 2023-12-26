Two P-plate drivers busted at 137kmh lose licences for Christmas

Two P-plate drivers have had their licences suspended after being caught at 137kmh in the leadup to Christmas, police say.
In the first incident, a 17-year-old P-plater from Gungahlin was caught driving 137kmh in a 100kmh zone on Christmas Eve.
Police said they detected the speeding red Mazda 3 about 8.10pm while conducting speed enforcement on the Majura Parkway.
The 17-year-old was issued with an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by between 30kmh and 45kmh.
He was fined $700, given eight demerit points and lost his licence. The driver was fined a further $213 for not displaying P plates.
About half an hour later, a 19-year-old Crace man was caught driving a white Honda sedan at 137kmh in an 80kmh zone by police on Horse Park Drive, Throsby.
This P-plate driver had his license suspended for 90 days and was fined $1841 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh.
Earlier, police saw a silver Mercedes sedan allegedly displaying stolen Queensland registration plates on Gungahlin Drive in Kaleen about 8.10pm Saturday.
Officers pulled over the 32-year-old Coombs man, who was also allegedly driving on a suspended learner licence.
After running checks on the sedan, police found it was unregistered and uninsured. The driver also allegedly returned a positive roadside drug screening.
He was arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date for several offences, including drug driving, possession of stolen property, displaying incorrect registration plates, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and being a suspended driver.
Police are reminding motorists that double demerits are in place until 11.59pm on January 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.