What to do when Canberra becomes a ghost town over summer

It seemed to happen overnight.
The Friday before Christmas, as I left for work, I discovered most of the vehicles in my apartment's carpark were gone. It wasn't until halfway through my commute that I finally encountered another driver on the road. Fyshwick Markets, which I feared would be packed with last-minute Christmas food shoppers like me, was calm and well-stocked.
My husband turned to me at one point: "It's like we are in an apocalypse?"
It's our first summer in Canberra and we didn't realise that the nation's capital becomes - what my colleagues would explain - something of a ghost town over the break, as the locals who moved here for work head interstate to see family and friends, and some businesses pause their trading.
Our family, on the other hand, were coming to see us for the holidays. And so we were suddenly left wondering: what would there be to show them in the space between Christmas and New Year?
It turns out, quite a lot. In case you are in the same boat, here are some of the best things you can do with your family when Canberra goes quiet, as recommended by our newsroom staff.
Your friends in Sydney may be posting pictures of them jetting off around the harbour or watching the New Year's Eve fireworks, but we have something better: Lake Burley Griffin.
Okay, sure, there's no Pyrmont Bay Wharf or glittering Opera House, but you can still impress your folks by hiring your own boat and showing them Canberra from the water at sunset.
GoBoat is one operator, docked in Kingston and Queen Elizabeth Terrace. Pack a cheese board and some drinks, and take up to eight people out on the lake - no boat license required.
One of the best parts about living in Canberra is its proximity to nature and wildlife.
If you have relatives visiting from out of town, take them up to Mount Ainslee for sweeping views of the city, or Mount Majura. For a more challenging walk, hike to Square Rock Lookout - the walk is around 10km, and you will need to take care when you near the steep cliffs.
Alternatively, pack a lunch and head to one of the Uriarra Crossing's three picnic spots, where you can go birdwatching on the banks of Murrumbidgee River. If you want to go swimming, choose the Uriarra East picnic area - a rough barrier of rocks protects the water there from the Murrumbidgee's current, making it the perfect place to take a dip.
Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, located 45-minutes' drive south-west from Canberra civic, is open from 7.30am to 6pm every day except Christmas Day. The Reserve has 24 self-directed walks that will see you koala-spotting in the Eucalypt Forest, and even catching a glimpse of kangaroos grazing. You can also head to the Sanctuary, a large wetlands, for the chance to view platypuses, birds and other wildlife.
If you want a relaxing walk a little closer to the city, check out the Jerrabomberra Wetlands - one of the territory's most significant wetland habitats. Bird hides along the paths allow you to stop and peer out at the incredible variety of bird life. Note that dogs aren't allowed, so this may not be an adventure for the whole family.
Canberra is home to some of the nation's most significant cultural institutions, which are thankfully open every day except for Christmas Day.
The National Museum of Australia recently opened the Discovering Ancient Egypt exhibition, featuring sculptures, papyrus sheets, wooden coffins, jewellery and mummified people from one of the world's finest Egyptian collections at the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden).
Head to the National Gallery of Australia and check out the exhibition celebrating Anmatyerr woman Emily Kam Kngwarray, one of the country's most significant contemporary artists.
If you like politics, you can't go past the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, where you can take guided tours on the history of the building, view some of the year's best political cartoons, and learn about the change makers and moments that have shaped our democratic system. There are also a several political cartooning workshops running in mid-January.
On that note, make sure you pay a visit to Parliament House. There are guided tours covering the building's architecture, the Prime Ministers portraits, and the two chambers, among others. If nothing else, head up to the rooftop via the lifts on level one and take in the views of Canberra.
Make the most out of a good summer's day and check out the Sunset Cinema pop-up in the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
There you can lie on beanbags and watch the latest blockbuster like Wonka, or a modern classic like 10 Things I Hate About You, at the outdoor cinema. Screenings run Wednesday through Saturday, every week until February 24.
Check out our guide on what to watch here.
Take a walking tour of Canberra and learn about the spies, badass women, and queer icons who conducted political "sexpionage", wielded power, and shaped history.
Run by avid historian Sita Sargeant, She Shapes History has become incredibly popular in the bush capital, with tours booked to capacity every week. There are sessions running in late December and early January, so book in quick if you don't want to miss out.
There's plenty of live sport happening in Canberra over the summer, with the Canberra Capitals, Canberra United and Canberra Calvary playing matches throughout the end of December and start of January.
You can also witness world-class tennis up close from December 31 to January 6 at the Canberra International. Tickets start at $10 per person, while kids under 12 can go for free.
