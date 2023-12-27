39yo woman rammed car in extended Christmas Day road rage incident: police

A 39-year-old woman rammed another vehicle with her car and slammed her brakes on in front it in a 10-minute burst of road-rage that went through several streets, police say.
Police say the woman was driving a white Mazda CX9. The other car involved was a green Mazda 3.
"Police allege the CX9 rammed the Mazda 3, causing minor damage, as well as tailgating the Mazda 3, and swerving in front of it before braking heavily," police said in a statement.
Police say the incident happened about 11.15am and lasted about 10 minutes. It began around Ken Herde Crescent in Taylor and continued through several streets in the suburb.
Police said it was reported about 12.45pm, and officers arrested a 39-year-old Dunlop woman who they say had been driving the CX9. She has been charged with furious driving.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident between to two vehicles, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident," they said in a statement.
They asked anyone with information that could help them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7629312.
